Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, British-Moroccan singer Zak Abel perform for royal coronation concert





Historic Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space

LONDON: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, who a week ago became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, followed that up on Thursday by becoming the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space . Al-Neyadi, who serves aboard the International Space Station, uploaded a video to his social media in which he is seen practicing the martial art while wearing a UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Gi. , the traditional kimono-style outfit worn by sports practitioners. The clip quickly racked up thousands of views in the UAE and beyond. In it, Al-Neyadi explained how the martial art, which is a key pillar of the physical education curriculum in UAE schools, has helped foster the skills of discipline, focus and adaptability in young people, and how those skills helped him prepare. for the six-month space mission and after arriving at the space station. I love jiu-jitsu. I have been doing jiu-jitsu for so many years, Al-Neyadi said. Jiu-jitsu helped me a lot in my preparation for this mission and in adapting to the environment of the International Space Station. Recalling his workouts in a centrifuge, which help astronauts prepare for the stresses on their bodies during space travel, Al-Neyadi said: When I encountered my weight doubling, three or even up to eight times, the first sensation was (like) feeling an opponent on top of my chest. One of the first things I learned in jiu-jitsu was to regulate my breathing, so that’s exactly what I did during the centrifuge experience. I think jiu-jitsu really helped me through that experience. Now in his second full month aboard the space station, Al-Neyadi said his lifelong passion for jiu-jitsu is paying big dividends within the confines of the orbiting lab, 420 kilometers above Earth’s surface. Earth. When I arrived here, I was surprised to find that we mainly used our feet to stabilize ourselves, he explained. One of the fundamentals is that we use our toes to establish a foundation, so the pressure is on the ground; contact should be on your toes, not your heels. That’s why doing a jiu-jitsu posture when I’m in space, with my toes positioned under a handrail, I feel very stable. I use my toes to translate (my movement) everywhere and do all kinds of tricks. I can jump from place to place, using my toes to steady myself. I did a lot of forward rolls and back flips. Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, President of the United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said he was proud of the achievements of Al-Neyadis. His bravery, intelligence and humility bring honor and inspiration to the United Arab Emirates and all of our citizens and residents, he said. He is an example for the Arab and Muslim world and for a worldwide nation of jiu-jitsu athletes. He put the sport of jiu-jitsu on a whole new map, taking us from the mats to the stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2299511/offbeat

