Turkey elections: Erdogan calls opposition ‘pro-LGBT’ at rally in Istanbul





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the opposition of being “pro-LGBT” at a rally in Istanbul on Sunday as he stepped up his rhetoric against his opponents a week before what is expected to be a close election. Elsewhere, protesters threw stones at Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), during a campaign rally in the eastern city of Erzurum, stronghold of Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP). Imamoglu later claimed that nine people were injured in the event. Turkey is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 and opinion polls show Erdogan faces his biggest electoral challenge in his two decades in power. During his rally in Istanbul, the president appealed to his base of conservative Muslim voters. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

from Turkey unpackaged “The AK party and other parties in our alliance would never be pro-LGBT, because family is sacred to us. We will bury these pro-LGBTs in the ballot box,” he told the crowd. Erdogan has toughened his rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, frequently calling members “deviants”. “Nothing Can Heal You” On Sunday, he also attacked his main electoral rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the main opposition alliance. “My people will not allow drunks and drunks to take the stage,” Erdogan said. “Mr. Kemal, you can drink barrels of it, nothing can cure you. “My nation will provide the necessary response on May 14. We will not allow Kilicdaroglu, who is hand in hand with terrorists, to divide our homeland.” Elections in Turkey: LGBTQ+ community used as political football as polling day approaches Learn more Erdogan also accused Kilicdaroglu of gaining support from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency since the 1980s in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The opposition has previously denounced Erdogan’s claims linking them to terrorists as divisive and dangerous campaign rhetoric. At the event in Erzurum, Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, who would become vice president if Kilicdaroglu wins the election, was addressing his supporters from the top of an open-top bus when some members of the crowd threw him stones, as well as to his supporters in the crowd, video footage shown. Imamoglu cut his speech short and left the scene on the bus. “We are leaving for your safety,” Imamoglu told supporters, adding that he would file a criminal complaint against the governor and Erzurum police chief for authorizing the violence. Footage showed at least one person injured in the face. “Erzurum Governor called me and told me that seven people were injured. I spoke to nine injured at that time,” he later said in a tweet. In the 2018 presidential election, Erdogan won 72% of the vote in Erzurum.

