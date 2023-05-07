Well be on the roads again after the 14th, says Imran





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his supporters during a rally in Lahore, May 6, 2022, in this image taken from video. Twitter/@PTIOfficial

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Saturday that the whole nation stands with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other Supreme Court justices against the mafia pressuring the Supreme Court to run away from the election.

Addressing his party workers at Lakshmi Chowk metro station here, Imran said: It is the decision of the entire nation to uphold the Constitution and [against] the mafia that pressures [judges] and making propaganda against the Chief Justice and other judges.

The PTI leader led a rally in the provincial capital in support of the Constitution, Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan and announced that his party would hold rallies every day until May 14, when elections in the Punjab Assembly were to hold the Supreme Court Orders. After May 14, he warned, his party would be on the road again to secure its constitutional rights and elections to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

On Saturday, the PTI held rallies in four cities, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar. The PTI president said he would come out and prepare the public to protest if the elections were not held. When the Constitution of a country is violated, it means that the judicial system and the rule of law have come to an end. Above all, it means that the nation has lost its freedom and has become a slave.

We will not rest until elections are held and Pakistan is liberated, he added.

Referring to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent visit to India to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, Khan said the way Pak’s foreign minister was treated by his Indian counterpart was a disgrace to all of us. Khan also responded to remarks by India’s External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who called Bilawal a promoter, vindicator and spokesperson for a terror industry, which is the mainstay of Pakistan.

Do you (Jaishankar) have no manners or etiquette? A guest comes to your country… inviting him and insulting him reflects on your country, Khan said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reacted strongly to Imran Khan’s speech at the Lahore rally. In a statement on Saturday, she said the PTI president was pretending to be with the Supreme Court only because he wanted to escape punishment in cases such as Toshakhana, foreign funding and a Tyrian paternity case, filed against him.

She said Imran stole watches, grabbed land, received illegal foreign funding and raised the price of flour, sugar and electricity. He prepared the budget of Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi and borrowed more than 20 trillion rupees and he made a huge budget worth 190 million pounds received from UK.

The Minister said that Imran Khan should not worry about the budget for the next fiscal years as the opportunity to be selected was no longer available and the facilitators had also left. She said the results transmission system has now been fixed. The government, which destroyed the economy and caused unprecedented inflation and unemployment for four years, would never return to power, she said.

Marriyum said the government, which isolated the country on the foreign front, closed the CPEC and halted the country’s development process, will not return to power. From now on, the budget will be prepared only for the people and not for Farah Gogi and Bushra Begum, she added.

The PMLN spokesperson said that elections would be held simultaneously in the country at the end of the constitutional term of the assemblies, but the foreign agent, the watch thief Toshakhana and the father of the Tyrians would cry and shout in the streets. She said Imran played with the Constitution for power and violated it for power. The minister said that Imran insulted the representatives of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for power and made a cipher plot for power. It was strange that Imran was talking about the IMF, although he himself had violated the agreement with the Fund.

Marriyum said the government is going to set a budget that will be business-friendly and provide job opportunities for people. The government was going to make a budget that would eliminate inflation and poverty.

