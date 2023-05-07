Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected his last chance to testify in a civil trial where a longtime columnist accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in 1996.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, was granted until 5 p.m. Sunday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to file a request for testimony. Nothing has been filed.

It was no surprise. Trump did not appear once during the two-week Manhattan trial where writer E. Jean Carroll testified for several days, repeating claims she first made publicly in a memoir by 2019. She seeks compensatory and punitive damages totaling millions of dollars.

The jury also watched lengthy excerpts from a videotaped deposition in October in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.

Without Trump’s testimony, the lawyers were due to present their closing arguments on Monday, with deliberations set to begin on Tuesday.

After prosecutors put their case to rest on Thursday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina also immediately ended the defense case without calling witnesses. He did not ask for additional time for Trump to decide to testify. Tacopina declined in an email to comment after the deadline expired on Sunday.

On Thursday, Kaplan had given Trump more time to change his mind and request to testify, although the judge did not promise that he would grant such a request to reopen the defense case so that Trump could speak. .

At the time, Kaplan noted that he had heard of reports on Thursday in which Trump told reporters while visiting his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, that he would likely attend the trial. Trump also criticized Kaplan, a Bill Clinton appointee, as an extremely hostile and brutal judge who doesn’t like me very much.

On the witness stand, Carroll, 79, said Trump, 76, raped her in the spring of 1996 after they met at the entrance to the downtown Manhattan department store, Bergdorf Goodman.

She said the encounter started out as a fun and flirtatious outing as Trump persuaded her to help him buy a present for another woman. She said they ended up in the stores’ desolate lingerie section, where they teased each other to try on a sheer bodysuit.

As Carroll recalled, laughter accompanied them to a dressing room where Trump got violent, pinning her against a wall, pulling her pantyhose apart and raping her before she knelt him down and fled the store.

In his deposition, Trump said Carroll made it up. He called it a disgusting false lie delivered by a psycho who was trying to boost sales of his book.

He also repeated comments he had made in statements that she was not his type.

It’s not my type and it’s 100% true, he said.

And he repeated his claims in a 2005 Access Hollywood video in which he boasted that men who are celebrities can grab women by the genitals without asking.

Historically, that’s been true with stars, he says.

Carroll sued Trump in November, minutes after New York State enacted a law allowing adult victims of sexual assault to sue others even though the attacks took place decades earlier.

Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote a letter to the judge on Sunday complaining that Trump still hasn’t deleted April 26 posts on his social media network in which he called Carrolls’ allegations a scam invented. And she noted that he repeated disparaging remarks about the trial three days ago in Ireland.

After the April 26 posts on Truth Social, Judge Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll’s attorney, said Trump’s comments were highly inappropriate and expressed concern that Trump was trying to communicate to the jury things that were not meant to be discussed.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

