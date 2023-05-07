Zardari accuses Imran of defaming institutions – Pakistan





Zardari accuses Imran of defaming institutions

Imran Khan seeks to destroy our country, says Zardari

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks against security institutions, saying he has exceeded all limits of defamation of institutions and that it does not will be more tolerated.

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that Imran Khan’s attempt to defame institutions had revealed his true colors. Mr. Zardari further added that after listening to Imran Khan’s speech the other day, no patriot would think of following him.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari pointed out that Imran Khan sought to destroy our ancestors, our children and our country, which the PPP would never allow. He said the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistani army were in fact an attack on the institution with which all of Pakistan stands.

Mr. Zardari also accused Imran Khan of deceiving his innocent workers with lies and deceit, and expressed confidence in his downfall.

