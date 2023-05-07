







Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): Another day, another batting masterclass from India and Gujarat Titans (GT) slugger Shubman Gill. For this 23-year-old striker from Punjab, often hailed as the successor to legendary Virat Kohli, there is a place that has been a happy hunting ground, just as Adelaide Oval has been for Virat and many stadiums around the world. were for the “god of cricket” Sachin Tendulkar.

This ground is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Gill’s love affair with the ground began in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final against Rajasthan Royals. Playing for Gujarat Titans in their first season, Gill was having his best season of his career after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill capped off the season perfectly with a game-winning six on a delivery from Obed McCoy in the 19th, ending the chase by 131 points. The batter finished the season with 483 runs in 16 games and a four-half total at an average of over 132.32.

After this game, Gill started having more chances as an opener with Team India in Tests and ODIs, especially the latter. The Punjab striker made the most of those chances, scoring centuries and half-centuries consistently. With every perfect practice, with every short arm shot or loft shot, Gill’s class began to shine in every game he showed up in with big numbers.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia this year, Gill beat his first-ever Test century in local Indian conditions. He played with Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, etc. to crush 128 balls out of 235, or 12 fours and one six. It was also his second trial century. The match ended in a draw. Ahead of IPL 2023, Gill also made his T20I debut in a series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. After a string of disappointing scores, fans demanded that he be given more matches in ODIs and Tests and someone better be called up to the T20I team. It seemed like the Indian colors weren’t meant to be worn by Gill for too long in the game’s shorter format, where he mostly played as an anchor, racking up runs while letting others express themselves with freedom.

Then came a T20I game against New Zealand. From the ball of one of the last T20I, Gill was on a mission. He ripped a New Zealand lineup of Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi to a thousand pieces, shattering a game-winning 126* on 63 balls. His shot consisted of 12 fours and seven sixes. His stunt pushed India to a total of 234 wins, which New Zealand fell short of by a long margin, for just 66.

Ahead of IPL 2023, much was expected of Shubman Gill, who sprayed 980 points in 17 2023 international appearances with five and fifty, including a double century against New Zealand in an ODI. Gill wore his form in Gujarati colours, crushing a 63-for-36 game winner against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill continued his form in subsequent games and with an explosive 94* on 51 against Lucknow Super Giants consisting of two fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 184, Gill once again made another statement from this that it can deliver as an all-format Beat.

With that shot, Shubman raced to third place in the race for Cape Orange. In 11 games, he has scored 469 carries at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of over 143. He has four half centuries in the IPL 2023.

In his total of 10 T20 matches at the venue, Gill made 526 carries at an average of 75.14 and a strike rate of over 152. He scored three fifty-ones, with the highest score of 126*.

Only time will tell if the stadium becomes synonymous with the Gill name as much as Adelaide Oval, Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is with Virat Kohli. (ANI)

