China ready to strengthen ties with UK





Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom (UK) and related activities by invitation from May 5 to 6. [Photo/Xinhua]

Vice President Han Zheng stressed China’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with the UK to seek win-win results and common development during the King Charles III coronation ceremony and related activities in London. Friday to Saturday. Han, who is President Xi Jinping’s special representative, conveyed to King Charles III the Chinese leader’s sincere congratulations and best wishes to King and Queen Camilla, the British royal family and the British people. Han also had brief meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Prince of Wales William, and spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden. He noted that China-UK cooperation has a solid foundation and great potential, and the UK has become a key destination for Chinese investment in Europe as well as an important destination for Chinese students and tourists. . He expressed hope that the British government will create a fair, just and non-discriminatory investment environment for Chinese companies and provide a healthy and safe environment for Chinese students in the country as well as Chinese tourists. Both China and the UK are supporters, champions and beneficiaries of economic globalization, multilateralism and free trade, Han said. China is willing to conduct exchanges with the British side on a wide range of issues on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, enhance mutual understanding, narrow differences and jointly promote healthy and stable bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and the world, he added. The British side said it attaches great importance to developing relations with China, regards Han’s visit as an important opportunity to promote bilateral relations, and is looking forward to strengthening high-level exchanges with China. and further expand economic cooperation. They stressed that the UK stands ready to strengthen its cooperation with China on issues such as health, climate change and global stability, to make joint efforts to build a stable and constructive relationship and to enable businesses , Chinese students and tourists to feel welcome and safe. Han also attended a welcome dinner hosted by Chinese and British business communities in London on Thursday. In a speech at the dinner, he expressed the hope that the British business community will continue to contribute its wisdom and strength to the growth of bilateral relations. He said he believes the Chinese and British peoples, with their rich wisdom and innovative spirit, will definitely create more opportunities and take bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

