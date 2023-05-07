‘We will win’: Erdogan leads show of force rally in Istanbul





ISTANBUL: “Istanbul!” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shouted at the sea of ​​supporters he has gathered for a show of force rally ahead of next Sunday’s election – the toughest of his two-decade rule. “If you say okay, we will win for sure!” The masses were packed side by side on the tarmac of Istanbul’s former Ataturk Airport: a tidal wave of Turkish flags and banners with the face of the 69-year-old president. Erdogan was the mayor of this city before leading his ruling party of Islamic origins and ending half a century of secular rule in this predominantly Muslim but officially secular state. Istanbul’s loss to the opposition in the 2019 municipal elections shattered Erdogan’s aura of invincibility and sounded the first alarm bells for the approaching vote. The latest polls suggest Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu are locked in a stalemate and likely heading for a May 28 runoff. But the polls in Trkiye are an inexact science and the two are trying to show their supporters that they can win outright next weekend by garnering over 50% of the vote. Kilicdaroglu held a smaller but still impressive rally that filled a park on the Asian side of town facing the Sea of ​​Marmara the day before. But Erdogan and his party have routed 10,000 buses to bring people from 39 provinces to what the president on Sunday called the “rally of the century”. He claimed more than a million people showed up – and aerial footage of the event broadcast live across the country suggested Erdogan may have been right. “I’m honored to be here,” Heyiye Kefal, 68, said with a smile. The disabled pensioner was transported to the event by a party bus. “Before, we were in bad shape but today we have everything: freedom and comfort,” she said. The old airport was abandoned in 2018 in favor of a new Manhattan-sized airport the president built near the Black Sea. “We have reshaped the country,” Erdogan proclaimed from the stage.

