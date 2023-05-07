Donald Trump breaks silence on Bud Light controversy





Former President Donald Trump broke his silence on the Bud Light boycott on Sunday, writing in a social media post that the beer maker’s lost sales show “money talks.”

The MAGA executive made the hit on his Truth Social platform while praising a new book that calls for “funding woke left-wing businesses”. Trump has remained uncharacteristically quiet amid the ongoing controversy over the popular beer brand’s decision to partner with a transgender influencer, and many have criticized the Republican for not weighing in on the high-profile debate for longer. a month, like other notable GOP figures. boycotted the company since early April.

The backlash against Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev began after transgender model Dylan Mulvaney posted a video to her social media followers on April 1, in which she said Bud Light had sent her a can personalized with his face on it. After Mulvaney promoted the can on his social media accounts, several right-wing politicians and celebrities announced they would boycott Anheuser-Busch InBev in response. Trump, known for his outspoken tendencies and prolific use of social media, remained silent until Sunday afternoon.

“It’s time to beat the radical left at its own game. Money talks, Anheuser-Busch gets it now. Great new book by Wayne Allyn Root. Buy your copy today,” he said on Truth Social.

Former US President Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023 in Turnberry, Scotland. On Sunday, Trump broke his silence on the Bud Light controversy when he posted about Anheuser-Busch InBev on his Truth social media platform. Robert Perry/Getty

Newsweek contacted Trump’s representatives by email.

Trump’s comment refers to news that Bud Light sales have fallen for several weeks in a row, with recent figures showing Bud Light sales volumes fell 21% in the week ending the 21st. april. Those protesting the brand celebrated the drop in sales as a sign that their action is having an impact on the company, which has been accused of alienating its customer base.

Many of those who expressed disappointment in Trump for remaining silent on such a contentious issue pointed to his millions of dollars in Anheuser Busch InBev stock as the cause. Trump’s latest 101-page disclosure form, filed with the Federal Election Commission and shared online by The New York Times in April, shows he has between $1 million and $5 million in Anheuser Busch InBev.

While the former president has remained silent on Bud Light’s outrage, his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., came under fire from MAGA supporters last month after he defended Anheuser Busch and called for an end to the boycott .

During a broadcast of his Triggered podcast, Trump Jr. drew the ire of conservatives when he said, “I’m not for destroying an American, an iconic company, for something like that.”

In a call with investors on Thursday, Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch inBev, discussed the decline, saying the company had “significantly increased our investments” in Bud Light.

“It was the result of a box,” he said on the call. “It was not made for production or sale to the general public. It was a message, not a formal campaign or advertisement.”

