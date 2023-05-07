Congress wants to ‘separate’ Karnataka from India: PM Modi

Nanjanagudu (K’taka): In a fierce attack on Congress at its final campaign rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly pleading to “separate “India’s Karnataka.

The Prime Minister’s charge comes a day after former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally in Hubballi on Saturday.

Referring to her speech in a tweet, the party said that Gandhi, who is the chairwoman of the Congress parliamentary party, “sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas”. He also posted photos of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.

“Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to the reputation, sovereignty or integrity of Karnataka,” the tweet read.

Modi, apparently referring to this, alleged that the disease of the “gang tukde-tukde” (anti-national elements) had reached the highest level in Congress.

“When it comes to working against the interests of India, the Congress Royal Family will be at the forefront. I want to talk about a serious issue here, I want to say this because there is a lot of pain in my heart This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics of the country, encourages foreign forces to intervene,” Modi said.

Addressing the public meeting here in Mysuru district, he accused them of secretly meeting foreign diplomats who hate India, repeatedly engaging in activities that insult India’s sovereignty and said that they weren’t ashamed of it.

Stating that in this Karnataka election, the Congress ‘shahi parivar’ (royal family) took a step forward ‘by breaking all the limits and crushing the feelings of the country’, Modi said, ‘not only in Karnataka , i want to tell the whole country with great pain that in this election, the shahi parivar of Congress came to Karnataka yesterday and said that he wants to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka.”

“Sovereignty of Karnataka, you know what that means? They sat in Parliament for so many years, they took an oath on the Constitution of India, and they say this. country is called a sovereign nation. . The meaning of what the Congress is saying is that the party believes that Karnataka is separate from India,” he charged.

Asking people if they would approve of it and if they would punish Congress for such a statement, the Prime Minister said it meant that Congress was openly advocating separating Karnataka from India.

“I never thought that the disease of the tukde-tukde gang would reach the highest level in Congress,” he said, accusing the party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for the independence of the country. India and insult the patriotism of millions of kannadigas.

Noting that this is the land where ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Kuvempu once said Karnataka was an integral part of India with lines in the national anthem – “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate Jaya he Karnataka Maate”, Modi said “for every Kannadiga, Karnataka is a mother and she has been described as the daughter of ‘Bharat ma’ I can feel the feelings of Kannadigas.

To insult the feelings of Karnataka is to insult the “culture and pride” of the state, he added.

Further accusing the Congress of driving a wedge between the states and spreading communal fire, the Prime Minister said that whenever they do such things the people of India unite to defeat them.

The Congress somehow wants to come to power in Karnataka to get “political oxygen”, he said, adding that “the people here will never be able to forgive them for this sin… Congress will receive the answer on May 10 with full force.”

Stating that he was visiting the famous Srikanteshwara temple here, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and linked to the mythological context of ‘Vishapaan’ (Shiva drinking venom), after the gathering, Modi said: “The way the Congress gave me abused in Karnataka and poured venom on me, Lord Srikanteshwara gave me strength to bear it.”

Thanking people for the blessings and affection towards him during the campaign in Karnataka, calling it his greatest asset, he said that it was his last program in this election campaign and after that he would leave for Delhi.

“I end my campaign here, now you take over,” he said, urging people to vote on May 10 and exercise their right to vote.

Modi then visited the Srikanteshwara temple in the district.