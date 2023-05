Chinese invasion of Taiwan could cost global economy $1 trillion: US intelligence

YEARS |

Update: 07 May 2023 22:41 EAST

Washington [US]May 7 (ANI): US intelligence officials have predicted that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan or an attack as early as 2025 on the island nation could cost the global economy $1 trillion, the Taipei Times reported.

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines offered what she called a “general estimate” during testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

“A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could halt production of the world’s largest advanced chipmaker, wiping out up to $1 trillion a year from the global economy in the first few years,” the top intelligence official said. American.

Advanced semiconductors produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) are used in 90% of “almost all categories of electronic devices globally”, Haines said.

Haines said Chinese President Xi Jinping was leaning toward unification with Taiwan in a “peaceful” way, but was also planning possible military action to achieve that goal, the Taipei Times reported.

“I think we continue to assess that it [Xi] would prefer to achieve the unification of Taiwan through peaceful means,” she said.

If a Chinese invasion prevents TSMC from producing these chips, “it will have a huge global financial impact which I think is between $600 billion and $1 trillion per year for the first few years,” she said. “It will also have an impact on [US] GDP if there was such an invasion of Taiwan and [TSMC’s production] was blocked,” Haines said.

However, Haines said it would also have a big impact on China’s economy, the Taipei Times reported.

To address this risk, TSMC is investing $40 million to build two sophisticated wafer manufacturing plants in Arizona at Washington’s request.

One factory using the 4-nanometer process is expected to start mass production next year, and the other, using the more advanced 3-nanometer process, is expected to mass-produce chips from 2026, the Taipei Times reported.

Haines’ comments came after US Senator Rick Scott raised concerns about the possibility of China invading Taiwan, citing Xi’s remarks last year suggesting he was preparing the Chinese population for a war against Taiwan.

Xi ordered the Chinese military to “provide him with a military option, basically, so he can take it without worrying about [US] intervention,” which should “have a significant impact on his ability to do so,” Haines said.

Also in the hearing, US Defense Intelligence Agency director Scott Berrier seemed more concerned than Haines about a possible invasion of Taiwan, saying Xi’s rhetoric was “reviving” after he assumed his third term as deputy. president, the Taipei Times reported.

Berrier provided a list of possible invasion dates ranging from 2025 to 2049. “I think the bottom line is that he told his army to be ready,” Berrier said.

Haines said relations between the United States and China had become “more difficult”, citing a speech Xi gave in March in which he accused Washington of cracking down on Beijing, reflecting his distrust of the United States. United and his belief that Washington seeks to contain his country. , reported Taipei Times. (ANI)

