PKS Aleg asks President Jokowi For the Forkopimda of West Kalimantan not to take sides in the 2024 elections





Pontianak (08/05) – Alifudin, a member of the DPR RI from the PKS faction, has asked and reminded President Joko Widodo, the Governor and Forkopimda of West Kalimantan to be neutral in the face of the 2024 general elections. “So what we are hoping for is gentlemen here, the Forkopimdas of West Kalimantan and the Governor don’t take sides, just like the President of the Republic of Indonesia also doesn’t take sides with any of the candidates for presidency,” the DPP leader said. PKS for Kalimantan Regional Development, while delivering a speech at Halal Bihalal DPW PKS West Kalimantan, Ibis Hotels, (07/05/2023). Alifudin also pointed out that it is not only the DPR RI Chairman who can only supervise and recall the government or the President of the Republic of Indonesia, but DPR RI members can also, especially people who have the highest sovereignty according to the Constitution. “RPD RI members can also remind the president to be neutral, this is important,” Alifudin added. Alifudin also added that if it turns out that Anies Baswedan will win the presidential election of 2024, what will it be? “So this is a warning to President Joko Widodo, to be neutral and not to side with any presidential candidate, just like the regional secretary, so that Forkopimda is neutral towards any presidential candidate” , Alifudin added. Earlier, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Juro Council Chairman Sohibul Iman asked President Joko Widodo to be neutral. Not only that, election officials and administrators are also required to be neutral and impartial in holding the General Elections (Pemilu) of 2024. So that the best children in the nation can compete in a very conducive situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fraksi.pks.id/2023/05/08/aleg-pks-minta-presiden-jokowi-hingga-forkopimda-kalbar-tak-berpihak-di-pemilu-2024/

