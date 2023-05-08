On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak opened his little mouth wide, as wide as he could, and announced a new plan to stop scams at the source and make it easier for people to protect themselves from scammers. Meanwhile, her former boss Boris Johnson, who had persuaded a cup to pay for her wallpaper and the British taxpayer to pay her Partygate legal costs, frolicked like a dog on the lawn with two defense lawyers.

It’s hard to imagine how the political, or even literal, fraudsters who make up the Conservative government could appear more comically oblivious. Maybe they could have kicked off their anti-fraud initiative with a short animation of a cartoon fox advising us on how to protect the chickens, as he sat on a huge throne made out of chicken bones. , licking chicken blood off his own fingers and ostensibly wearing a hat that is just a dead chicken.

They do this stuff on purpose now, surely. Is the slowly self-suffocating Conservative Party desperately clutching a pair of old Nadine Dorriess tights around its neck in search of one last sick thrill before it fades away forever? In its breathless, priapic death thrash, the Sunaks government has reached the stage where the announcements it makes either point to an impossible lack of self-knowledge or are meant to cause people like me to lose privileged column inches. , which should rather underline the stripping – away from the right to demonstrate, perhaps, mocking the latest foolish statement from the Conservatives. In this case, like some woke up in North London munching on tofu, Wile E Coyote, I just fell into another Tory Acme trap.

Will the Conservatives protect us from fraudsters? Really? Ha ha! Maybe Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, who once ran an online business called How to Corp under the false name of Michael Green, endorsed by rave reviews from people who appear to be entirely fictional, can help catch fraudsters? If not, perhaps the punters who gave Shapps the fake identity of such big endorsements Corinne Stockheath of Surrey, Dr JLM Richards of the Wallerson Trust in Dallas or Richard Warton of Tektriox in New York could be enlisted to help. They shouldn’t be too busy, as there’s no sign that any of them exist.

During the 2019 election campaign, 88% of Facebook ads most shared by the Conservatives contained false information

It should be noted, in the interests of fairness, that in 2013 the police concluded that the sale of software by Shapps could constitute an offense of fraud but decided not to pursue their investigation. Maybe Sunaks promised new powers would make it easier for them. I think they’ll be too busy arresting teenagers for protesting the climate crisis to investigate Shapps, last seen wasting energy resources humming on a ride-on lawn mower that was a metaphor of the greatness of Brexit. Or something.

Sunak has at least changed the Conservatives’ previous stance on fraud. In February 2022, then-business secretary and morning news radio punch bag Tufton Steets, now quietly missing economic Jimmy Hat, Kwasi Kwarteng, justified the fraudulent removal of fraud from official statistics by fraudulently saying that it was not a crime that people go through in their day to day lives. But even though Kwarteng fraudulently used the fraudulent suppression of the now fraudulent official figures to fraudulently drive down the official crime rate, the 2021 Crime Telephone Survey for England and Wales singled out the fraud as the crime that people were most likely to experience. Viewers in Scotland have suffered their own forms of deception.

Investigating the government’s Action Fraud service in 2019, itself outsourced to an American company called Concentrix, an undercover reporter discovered that call handlers were trained to let callers think their cases would be subject to an investigation when most were ignored, while managers mocked the public as morons, vis-à-vis and psychopaths. All Sunak’s new fraud initiative needs to do is remove dishonesty and active disregard for victims from the equation and it will be an improvement.

We will take the fight against these fraudsters wherever they try to hide, Sunak sang, despite losing about $16 billion to fraud under his own watch during the blatantly leaky emergency loan programs. In February 2022, reflecting on that missing $16 billion, a Treasury spokesperson said, the Taxpayer Protection Task Force should recover up to $1 billion from fraudulent or incorrect payments as if it were worth paying. be said.

To be fair to Sunak, it’s not always easy to find people wherever they’re trying to hide. But it’s lucky that conservative peer and bra mogul Michelle Mone, who along with her children secretly received 29million in profits from a PPE company favored by a government VIP channel, isn’t wanted for fraud, as she quietly hangs out in plain sight in a white bikini on a luxury yacht.

It’s encouraging, however, that Sunak is aiming to ban SIM card farms that can send thousands of text messages at once, and to stop scam calls, which trick people into thinking they’re talking to legitimate companies. It should be easy for conservatives. During the 2019 election campaign, 88% of their most shared Facebook ads contained false information, compared to 6.7% for Labour. Conservatives fraudulently re-edited images of Keir Starmer and cynically and fraudulently rebranded their own Twitter account as if it were an independent fact-checking service or a legitimate business, as Sunak said in his statement condemning the fraudsters. Meanwhile, people in North Shropshire thought they were electing a local MP, when in fact they were actually elect a disguised paid lobbyist. All Sunak needs to do to end industry-scale fraud is look at how his own party has defrauded voters on a similar industrial scale in recent years, learn a few lessons, and work backwards. It’s not rocket science.