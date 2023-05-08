Narrowing divisions seen as key to Sino-British relations

The national flags of China and the United Kingdom fly at the Shanghai World Expo grounds. [Photo/IC]



Thanks to a large number of high-level exchanges and contacts between China and the United Kingdom around the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain, Beijing has sent clear signals to London underlining its good willingness to narrow their differences and advance friendship and collaboration, the observers said.

President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the occasion of their coronation.

In the message, Xi and Peng said China stands ready to work with Britain to enhance people’s friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen cultural exchanges and “bring more benefits to both countries.” and the rest of the world with stable relations and mutually beneficial Sino-British relations”.

They noted that the world is currently going through profound and complex changes and that the international community is facing many unprecedented challenges.

Xi and Peng also noted that both China and the UK are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The two countries “should adopt a long-term and strategic vision” to jointly promote the historic trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, they added.

Vice President Han Zheng attended the coronation ceremony and related events on Friday and Saturday as Xi’s special representative.

Han conveyed Xi’s sincere congratulations and best wishes to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the British royal family and the British people.

Charles III asked Han to convey his sincere thanks and cordial greetings to President Xi, thanked Xi and Peng for sending the congratulatory message, and welcomed Han’s presence at the coronation ceremony.

Citing the importance of the relationship between the UK and China, Charles III expressed the hope that the two countries will continue their cooperation in a wide range of areas such as green and low-carbon efforts, sustainable development and climate change, and that China will play more of a leading role in areas such as green development.

Last year, Sino-British trade exceeded 100 billion dollars and bilateral investment exceeded 50 billion dollars, according to the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom.

However, some British politicians and academics have cast a shadow over bilateral relations by branding China a “challenge” or even a “threat”, analysts said.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China’s School of International Studies and director of the university’s Institute of International Affairs, said “Beijing and London should maximize their efforts” to eliminate any disruption or obstacle from the political and ideological fields, and should establish more pragmatic cooperation in specific areas.

“Although their bilateral collaboration has been affected by mistrust stemming from ideological contexts, we should see that the two countries are very complementary economically, and there is huge space for their collaboration in a number of areas,” did he declare. said.

While in the UK, Vice President Han also had brief meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and William, Prince of Wales, and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

Han said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the UK for mutual benefit and common development, and “it is hoped that the UK government will create a fair, just and non-discriminatory investment environment for Chinese companies. “.

Han called on London to provide a good and safe study and living environment for Chinese students, as well as security and convenience for Chinese tourists.

China is willing to conduct exchanges with the UK on a wide range of issues on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, enhance mutual understanding, narrow differences and jointly promote healthy development. and stable bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries. and the world, he added.

“The UK used to be in the lead among Western countries when it comes to relations with China. It shouldn’t lag behind now,” Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang said recently.

In a speech to members of Britain’s parliament last month, Zheng urged the two countries to “work in the same direction, focus on cooperation and properly manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits”.