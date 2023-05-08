Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, observers appreciate that the relationship between Surya Paloh and Jokowi is increasingly tenuous





President Joko Widodo and Nasdem party chairman Surya Paloh. Photo: Doc/Intermediate

JAKARTA – Executive Director of Indonesian Presidential Studies (IPS), Nyarwi Ahmad, assesses the relationship between the general chairman of the Nasdem party – Executive Director of Indonesian Presidential Studies (IPS), Nyarwi Ahmad, assesses the relationship between the general chairman of the Nasdem party Solar paloh and President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) approximate presidential election 2024 . This is believed after analyzing the meeting between the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan with the General Chairman of the Nasdem Party Surya Paloh (SP) on Friday, May 5, 2023. “This incident also indicates that relations between President Jokowi and Surya Paloh are becoming increasingly tense ahead of the upcoming presidential election in 2024. The door for direct political communication between Surya Paloh and President Jokowi appears to be narrower,” he said. said Nyarwi in a statement, Sunday, May 7, 2023. When he met Surya, he saw Luhut as a representative of President Jokowi’s inner circle. For this reason, he believes, Luhut’s agenda to meet Surya cannot be separated from President Jokowi’s grand agenda. “It’s not even impossible, LBP (Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan) carried out a mission or received a mission from President Jokowi, when he met Surya Paloh. At least he conveyed messages from President Jokowi to Surya Paloh” , did he declare. “As we know, since Nasdem declared Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate in early October 2023, the warmth and intimacy of Surya Paloh’s relationship with President Jokowi appears to have faded compared to previous periods,” Nyarwi added. Apart from this, Nyarwi also saw that the meeting between the elites of the two countries was a form of nurturing friendly relations. He thought it was because the two personalities had joined the Golkar Party. “As we know, LBP is one of the elites of Golkar and Surya Paloh used to participate in Golkar even though he is now the general chairman of Nasdem party,” Nyarwi said. Not only that, Nyarwi thinks the meeting of Luhut and Surya has a political and national agenda ahead of the 2024 presidential election. He thinks the two elites are negotiating so much for agendas regarding both national politics and electoral politics. “In terms of the discussion on electoral politics, for example, who has the potential to become a presidential candidate and cawapres and who deserves to be supported from their respective points of view,” Nyarwi said.

