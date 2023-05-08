Highlights of Donald Trump’s civil rape trial filed by E. Jean Carroll as jury prepares to deliberate | world news





NEW YORK A Manhattan jury is set to begin deliberating in the civil libel and rape case of E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump this week, more than five years after she accused him of violent sexual assault in a Midtown locker room.

The six men and three women who will determine whether Trump raped Carroll inside Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and defamed her when she came forward decades later have a lot to consider when they come to the jury room.

They heard a detailed account accusing Trump of brutally assaulting women in random attacks for 26 years and disparaging their appearance and sanity when they came forward.

Carrolls’ team presented 11 witnesses for two weeks and released footage of an irate Trump bashing his accusers at campaign rallies, bragging about sexual assault on a hot mic in the Access Hollywood tape and defending his notorious comments in unpublished deposition testimony.

Carroll spent nearly three days on the stand, where she emotionally described Trump leading her to an unoccupied floor of the department store, pinning her against a wall and assaulting her with his hand before raping her.

The former president, who forcefully disputes Carroll’s claims, saying she’s not his type, was seen mistaking her for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo of them together shown at trial .

Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds have accused Trump of assaulting them in accounts reflecting details of Carroll’s alleged encounter.

Stoynoff said Trump led her into an empty room at Mar-a-Lago in December 2005 and forcibly kissed her when she profiled her wedding anniversary and that of heavily pregnant Melanias’ one-year wedding anniversary for People magazine.

Leeds said Trump assaulted her during a 1979 first class robbery. She said he felt like he had 40 million hands as he grabbed her breasts and put his hand on her skirt.

Carroll’s friends Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin confirmed she confided in them after the assaults. Birbach claimed she told Carroll to report it, while Martin said she thought Carroll should keep quiet.

Jurors heard from trauma expert Leslie Lebowitz, who said Carroll’s symptoms resulting from the alleged attack were so severe that they demolished his self-esteem and ability to be intimate.

Lebowitz said Carroll did not shout or call the police. The details that Trump’s lawyer tried to nail to him were typical of many sexual assault victims. She said the fact that Carroll wasn’t sure it happened in 1996 was also the classic result of trauma.

Robert Salerno, longtime vice president of Bergdorf, testified that he saw Trump in the women’s section of the store a block from his namesake tower on Fifth Avenue. A former employee, Cheryl Beall, confirmed the details of Carrolls’ account, testifying that the lingerie department had little foot traffic and was often unstaffed.

Former Elle editor Roberta Myers shed some light on what Carroll was famous for before becoming known as the president’s rape accuser and losing her job. She described Carroll as a true truth-teller, a journalist, who gave reliable advice on dating and life in the city, and said readers loved her.

Reputational damage expert Ashley Humphrees has calculated how much Trump accusing Carroll of a hoax cost him. If Carroll wins, Trump could owe $2.7 million in damages.

His attorneys focused their defense on alleging that Carroll and his friends concocted a scheme to destroy him politically and sell a book. Joe Tacopina subjected Carroll to aggressive cross-examination and dissected text messages and emails from his friends as they reacted with grief to his election as president.

Trump did not present a defense case. He put himself and a psychiatrist on his witness list, but told the court this week neither could appear.

When Judge Lewis Kaplan heard of Trump’s comments in Ireland, he said he cut short his trip to confront Carroll, he gave him a chance to change his mind.

If Trump chooses not to make a cameo, the jury will then hear closing arguments and get the case. He has until Sunday 5 p.m. to decide.

