Politics
The rule of law is important to achieve the goal of national modernization
The goal of making China a modern socialist country in all respects based on the rule of law, which was put forward at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, represents a major innovation in the country’s philosophy based on the right. governance, legal experts said.
In-depth discussions on the subject took place at the China University of Political Science and Law, which also aimed to study the speech delivered by President Xi Jinping during his visit to the university six years ago. .
In May 2017, during a meeting with law professors and students at the university, Xi called for more efforts to promote the rule of law and educate individuals for the cause.
Full implementation of the rule of law is essential and an important step in the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.
Xi called on law schools to strengthen research on basic legal and related issues, and provide theoretical support for the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.
In training legal professionals, Xi stressed the need to train students in virtue in addition to legal knowledge.
Hu Ming, Party Secretary of the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, said the university has achieved a series of original and iconic results in creating a legal discipline, a university system, speech and textbooks with Chinese characteristics, as well as in legal training. Talent.
The university will continue to explore Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, strengthen research on legal education and legal theories in the new era, explore the creation of China’s legal education system, and to transform the university into a world-class institution focused on law-making. based on governance in China, he said.
Xu Xianming, vice president of the China Law Society, said providing virtue training in addition to legal knowledge is fundamental to training legal professionals, and is an approach that requires more research and practice.
China’s path to modernization shares similarities with modernization paths taken in other industrialized, market-based countries where democracy, rule of law, urbanization and computerization apply, a he declared.
Jiang Bixin, also vice president of the China Law Society, said the legal community in China should address “structural and supply-side contradictions” in the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics.
It should improve the legal system, balance the relationship between law and justice, improve the constitutional enforcement system, help navigate the relationship between reform and the rule of law, and strike a balance between confidence in the Chinese system and the absorption of foreign ideas, he said.
Chen Guoqing, deputy procurator general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, said that building a modern socialist country in all respects should be based on the rule of law, as a demonstration that law-based governance is a fundamental requirement and a guarantee of the development of socialism. with Chinese characteristics.
Wang Zhenjiang, vice minister of the Ministry of Justice, said the idea of making China a modern socialist country in all respects based on the rule of law enriches Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law.
The rule of law is the prerequisite of a modernized country, which means that a modern country must be a country based on the rule of law and a country must achieve the rule of law to become a modern country, he said.
Niu Qingshan, chairman of the Beijing Federation of Social Science Circles, said there are three stages of development for the modernization of the rule of law in China: the development of traditional Chinese law, learning the law Western culture and the overcoming of Western law and achievements.
“Learning from Chinese legal tradition is the foundation of modernizing the rule of law, and without it there will be no breakthrough, let alone the ability to surpass Western legal achievements,” he said. he declares.
