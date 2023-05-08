Revealed! Here are Jokowi’s instructions regarding the fate of the fee





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas revealed that President Joko Widodo had instructed him to find common ground on the issue of temporary employees. “We have compiled the principles based on input from stakeholders. Now the formula is currently being discussed with all stakeholders, before the government stipulates it later,” he said, quoted Monday (05/08/2023). Meanwhile, it turns out that Anas is preparing concrete solutions related to the salary worker formula. He stressed that this solution must be announced before November 28, 2023. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT This is in accordance with Article 99, paragraph (2) PP No. 49 of 2018 regarding the management of government employees with employment agreements. This PP mandates the elimination of honorary workers both at central and regional level. Anas said his party will ensure that the honorary settlement is made according to four principles, namely no mass layoffs, no additional government budget, no reduction in honorary income and staying within the corridors of the apparatus law. state civilian (ASN). . He added that this principle arose from the results of coordination with various local government organizations to find a middle way in the management of honorary workers. This coordination and consultation were carried out by the DPR, the DPD, the APPSI, the Apeksi, the Apkasi, representatives of personnel outside ASN, academics and various other parties. stakeholders. As for the four principles, the first is to avoid mass layoffs. “The first principle is to avoid mass layoffs,” Anas said. Second, the commitment not to significantly increase the government’s tax burden. “The economic capacity of each regional government is certainly different. For this reason, it is hoped that this arrangement will not burden the government’s budget,” he continued. Third, the solution is to avoid a decrease in the current salary received by temporary employees. According to him, so far, honorary workers have made a very significant contribution to the government, so efforts must be made to ensure that the income of non-ASN workers does not decrease as a result of this arrangement. “It is the commitment of the government, the DPR, the DPD, associations of local authorities and various other stakeholders for non-ASN workers,” he explained. The last principle retained complies with the applicable regulations. “Of course we will organize the formula according to the regulatory corridor,” Anas said. Anas previously said that in reality, in 2018, the remaining honorary workers were only about 444,687 people, called category II / THK 2 honorary workers. the maximum time is 5 years to complete the arrangement, until in November 2023. However, due to the different dynamics and service needs, the appointment of agents external to ASN is still in progress. “On the other hand, it is undeniable that temporary workers are very useful in the delivery of public services, including the education and health sectors,” Anas said. He explained, based on data collection and data validation of the latest number of non-ASN workers, the total reached 2.3 million as baseline data for non-ASN workers. However, of these, only 1.8 million had an Absolute Accountability Letter (SPTJM) from their staffing supervisor, including the regional manager. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Looking at the profits and losses of the civil servants’ mass pension, listen to the experts! (ha/ha)



