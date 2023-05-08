Turkish President Erdogan staged show of force in Istanbul

Istanbul! President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shouted at the sea of ​​supporters he has gathered for a show of force rally ahead of next Sunday’s election – the toughest of his two-decade rule.

“If you say okay, we will win for sure!”

The masses were packed side by side on the tarmac of Istanbul’s former Ataturk Airport: a tidal wave of Turkish flags and banners with the face of the 69-year-old president.

Erdogan was the mayor of this city before leading his ruling party of Islamic origins and ending half a century of secular rule in this predominantly Muslim but officially secular state.

Istanbul’s loss to the opposition in the 2019 municipal elections shattered Erdogan’s aura of invincibility and sounded the first alarm bells for the approaching vote.

The latest polls suggest Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu are locked in a stalemate and likely heading for a May 28 runoff.

But the polls in Turkey are an inexact science and the two are trying to show their supporters that they can win outright next weekend by garnering more than 50% of the vote.

Kilicdaroglu held a smaller but still impressive rally that filled a park on the Asian side of town facing the Sea of ​​Marmara the day before.

But Erdogan and his party have routed 10,000 buses to bring people from 39 provinces to what the president on Sunday called the “rally of the century”.

He claimed more than a million people showed up – and aerial footage of the event broadcast live across the country suggested Erdogan may have been right.

“I’m honored to be here,” Heyiye Kefal, 68, said with a smile. The disabled pensioner was transported to the event by a party bus.

“Before, we were in bad shape but today we have everything: freedom and comfort,” she said.

The old airport was abandoned in 2018 in favor of a new Manhattan-sized airport the president built near the Black Sea.

“We have reshaped the country,” Erdogan proclaimed from the stage.

“We are not free”

Kilicdaroglu’s message was equally optimistic.

“Are you ready for change? Are you ready to restore democracy? the 74-year-old leader of Turkey’s oldest party asked his supporters.

“Together we will lead the country with reason and virtue,” he said.

Popular Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu – a presidential hopeful until a court effectively barred him from holding top office in a case stemming from his 2019 win – was the guest star at the Kilicdaroglu event .

“Rights, law, justice” and “Erdogan’s thief!” chanted the crowd as Imamoglu spoke.

“Because of Erdogan, innocent people are in prison,” said pensioner Yunus Mensur, clutching a Turkish flag.

The 76-year-old echoed Kilicdaroglu’s promise that an opposition victory would bring “freedom and democracy”.

“Kilicdaroglu will do what is right,” Sabit added.

The 55-year-old accountant refused to give his surname because ‘we are not free – and you can write it down’.

“He’s like us”

Polls suggest Kilicdaroglu beats Erdogan by a two-to-one margin among young voters, who have known only one leader in their lifetime.

The youngsters were out in force at Istanbul Park on a pleasant Saturday evening.

“He’s like us, he understands people,” Aleyna Erdem, 20, said of the opposition leader grandfather.

“Kilicdaroglu will elevate the status of women,” added Mujde Tosun.

The 24-year-old supermarket worker lives in one of Istanbul’s most conservative neighborhoods and remains veiled in public.

But she expressed no apprehension about the historically secular position of Kilicdaroglu’s party.

Her previous decision to ban women from wearing the veil in school or in public office was a “thing of the past”, she said.

Kilicdaroglu has since pledged to make the wearing of the headscarf protected by law.

But Tosun said she wasn’t particularly worried about the veil.

His main concern was the possibility of Erdogan being re-elected. If that happens, “we are doomed,” she said.

(AFP)