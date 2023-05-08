Analysis: Ganjars’ appointment triggers a wave of political negotiations – Universities

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 8 May 2023





07:00

While the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) chooses Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate, the other parties are readjusting their positions regarding their own nominations ahead of the 2024 elections. in the past, have formed alliances to field common candidates are reconsidering their positions, and some are considering joining the PDI-P to support Ganjar’s candidacy.

After PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri announced Ganjar as the party’s candidate on April 21, negotiations over forming alliances are taking on a more serious tone than they have in the recent past. Party leaders have held meetings, some widely covered by the media, but the real negotiations are taking place behind closed doors.

Ganjar is the only presidential candidate to have secured the presidential ticket. The PDI-P won enough seats in the 2019 legislative elections to automatically have the right to nominate its presidential and vice-presidential candidate. All other parties must consolidate their seats in the House of Representatives to meet the nomination threshold.

Two other names already declared presidential candidates are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan. Their nominations are not 100% fixed as the parties supporting them are now engaging in different negotiations. Complicating matters is the role that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo plays in all of this.

On Tuesday, President Jokowi invited the presidents of six political parties that are part of his coalition government for a post-Ramadan dinner, but insiders said they discussed politics, including the presidential election. One idea the president has floated is for Ganjar and Prabowo to run on the same ticket, with the defense minister playing second fiddle.

Prabowo flatly rejected this proposal, on more than one occasion. After dinner on Tuesday, he told reporters he would run for president and nothing less. You could hardly blame him. All opinion polls place him at the top of the list ahead of Ganjar and Anies.

One coalition that has collapsed is the three-member United Indonesian Coalition (KIB), led by the Golkar party. The United Islamist Party for Development (PPP) has already declared that it is joining the PDI-P in supporting Ganjar’s appointment. The National Mandate Party (PAN) plans to follow suit but hopes that all three will join and negotiate concessions with the PDI-P in exchange for their support for Ganjar.

Golkar, whose president Airlangga Hartarto is in the running for the vice-presidency, has made no commitments, but he is talking to the Prabowo camp.

Prabowo is only too happy to welcome Golkar to his coalition, now made up of his own Gerindra party and the Nation Awakening Party (PKB). PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar has made it a condition of his support for the party that he be chosen as running mate. Bringing Golkar into the fold would reduce the pressure on Prabowo.

What else

Anies’ position is secured for now with the support of the NasDem party, the Democratic Party and the Islamist Justice and Welfare Party (PKS).

NasDem President Surya Paloh was conspicuously absent from Jokowi’s dinner on Tuesday. The party is part of the coalition government, but is now the main party supporting the candidacy of Anies, Jokowi’s political enemy. NasDem refused to back down despite threats of being kicked out of the government. The party has three ministers in Jokowi’s cabinet.

Although Jokowi does not chair any political party, he still carries weight ahead of the presidential elections. He commands the loyalty of millions of supporters, who are non-partisan, and will vote for the party and presidential candidate he supports. The constitution bars him from running for a third term, but his main interest in the 2024 election is to ensure his successor protects his legacy. It means either Prabowo or Ganjar, but definitely not Anies.

The parties have until November 25 to decide on their nominations for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Thus, all the coalitions formed today can still change until then.

With all the presidential slots almost filled by the three names, the parties are focusing their attention on the running mate positions. Among the most prominent names discussed are West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Public Enterprises (SOE) Erick Thohir, Coordinating Minister for Political Affairs, Legal and Security Mahfud MD, PKB Chairman Muhaimin, Golkar Airlangga Chairman and Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa is the only woman in the field, and even then her name is barely mentioned compared to the others.

Some of these names have surfaced due to their popularity (Ridwan, Sandiaga, Erick and Mahfud); for their money (Sandiaga and Erick), because they chair a party (Muhaimin, Airlangga, Agus) and Khofifah because she is a woman from East Java, one of the most disputed battlegrounds in the last elections.

Running mate positions are negotiated between parties that form coalitions ahead of elections. If they can’t get the spot, they’ll settle for cabinet seats. In this tussle, the PDI-P is in the unenviable position of dictating the conditions of joining its coalition to support Ganjar’s candidacy.

For most parties, their main priority is to win as many seats as possible in the national and local legislative elections, which will take place simultaneously with the presidential election on February 14, 2024. Supporting the right presidential candidate could increase their electoral chances. , and conversely, betting on the wrong horse could cost them votes.

The coming weeks and months will see difficult political negotiations between the parties.

What we heard

President Joko Widodo gathered the presidents of the parties supporting the government at the State Palace on May 2. He did not invite NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh, who declared former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as the party’s presidential candidate.

Several politicians who were aware of the meeting said Jokowi and party bosses discussed coalition options and which candidates to support. Among them are the pair of Ganjar Pranowo and Sandiaga Uno, supported by the PDI0P and the PPP, as well as the pair of Prabowo Subianto-Erick Thohir, which wins the support of Gerindra, Golkar, PKB and PAN. “They will share power if one pair wins,” the source said.

Another topic discussed was efforts to weaken the coalition of political parties that support Anies. According to a source, PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar and party chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto have been instructed to meet with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). They pressured SBY to join the coalition of parties supporting Prabowo. Muhaimin served as a minister under the chairmanship of SBY.

Multiple sources familiar with Jokowi’s storyline have also revealed that Jokowi is trying to push and fully support Prabowo. They said that Jokowi was unhappy with Ganjar’s announcement as the PDI-P presidential candidate because the Central Java governor is seen as a party candidate instead of a candidate anointed by Jokowi. Therefore, Jokowi encouraged the emergence of other candidates who represent his choice. “Support will be directed to Prabowo,” he said.

This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post

