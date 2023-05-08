Politics
Analysis: Ganjars’ appointment triggers a wave of political negotiations – Universities
Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Mon 8 May 2023
While the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) chooses Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate, the other parties are readjusting their positions regarding their own nominations ahead of the 2024 elections. in the past, have formed alliances to field common candidates are reconsidering their positions, and some are considering joining the PDI-P to support Ganjar’s candidacy.
After PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri announced Ganjar as the party’s candidate on April 21, negotiations over forming alliances are taking on a more serious tone than they have in the recent past. Party leaders have held meetings, some widely covered by the media, but the real negotiations are taking place behind closed doors.
Ganjar is the only presidential candidate to have secured the presidential ticket. The PDI-P won enough seats in the 2019 legislative elections to automatically have the right to nominate its presidential and vice-presidential candidate. All other parties must consolidate their seats in the House of Representatives to meet the nomination threshold.
Two other names already declared presidential candidates are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan. Their nominations are not 100% fixed as the parties supporting them are now engaging in different negotiations. Complicating matters is the role that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo plays in all of this.
On Tuesday, President Jokowi invited the presidents of six political parties that are part of his coalition government for a post-Ramadan dinner, but insiders said they discussed politics, including the presidential election. One idea the president has floated is for Ganjar and Prabowo to run on the same ticket, with the defense minister playing second fiddle.
Prabowo flatly rejected this proposal, on more than one occasion. After dinner on Tuesday, he told reporters he would run for president and nothing less. You could hardly blame him. All opinion polls place him at the top of the list ahead of Ganjar and Anies.
One coalition that has collapsed is the three-member United Indonesian Coalition (KIB), led by the Golkar party. The United Islamist Party for Development (PPP) has already declared that it is joining the PDI-P in supporting Ganjar’s appointment. The National Mandate Party (PAN) plans to follow suit but hopes that all three will join and negotiate concessions with the PDI-P in exchange for their support for Ganjar.
Golkar, whose president Airlangga Hartarto is in the running for the vice-presidency, has made no commitments, but he is talking to the Prabowo camp.
Prabowo is only too happy to welcome Golkar to his coalition, now made up of his own Gerindra party and the Nation Awakening Party (PKB). PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar has made it a condition of his support for the party that he be chosen as running mate. Bringing Golkar into the fold would reduce the pressure on Prabowo.
What else
Anies’ position is secured for now with the support of the NasDem party, the Democratic Party and the Islamist Justice and Welfare Party (PKS).
NasDem President Surya Paloh was conspicuously absent from Jokowi’s dinner on Tuesday. The party is part of the coalition government, but is now the main party supporting the candidacy of Anies, Jokowi’s political enemy. NasDem refused to back down despite threats of being kicked out of the government. The party has three ministers in Jokowi’s cabinet.
Although Jokowi does not chair any political party, he still carries weight ahead of the presidential elections. He commands the loyalty of millions of supporters, who are non-partisan, and will vote for the party and presidential candidate he supports. The constitution bars him from running for a third term, but his main interest in the 2024 election is to ensure his successor protects his legacy. It means either Prabowo or Ganjar, but definitely not Anies.
The parties have until November 25 to decide on their nominations for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Thus, all the coalitions formed today can still change until then.
With all the presidential slots almost filled by the three names, the parties are focusing their attention on the running mate positions. Among the most prominent names discussed are West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Public Enterprises (SOE) Erick Thohir, Coordinating Minister for Political Affairs, Legal and Security Mahfud MD, PKB Chairman Muhaimin, Golkar Airlangga Chairman and Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa is the only woman in the field, and even then her name is barely mentioned compared to the others.
Some of these names have surfaced due to their popularity (Ridwan, Sandiaga, Erick and Mahfud); for their money (Sandiaga and Erick), because they chair a party (Muhaimin, Airlangga, Agus) and Khofifah because she is a woman from East Java, one of the most disputed battlegrounds in the last elections.
Running mate positions are negotiated between parties that form coalitions ahead of elections. If they can’t get the spot, they’ll settle for cabinet seats. In this tussle, the PDI-P is in the unenviable position of dictating the conditions of joining its coalition to support Ganjar’s candidacy.
For most parties, their main priority is to win as many seats as possible in the national and local legislative elections, which will take place simultaneously with the presidential election on February 14, 2024. Supporting the right presidential candidate could increase their electoral chances. , and conversely, betting on the wrong horse could cost them votes.
The coming weeks and months will see difficult political negotiations between the parties.
What we heard
President Joko Widodo gathered the presidents of the parties supporting the government at the State Palace on May 2. He did not invite NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh, who declared former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as the party’s presidential candidate.
Several politicians who were aware of the meeting said Jokowi and party bosses discussed coalition options and which candidates to support. Among them are the pair of Ganjar Pranowo and Sandiaga Uno, supported by the PDI0P and the PPP, as well as the pair of Prabowo Subianto-Erick Thohir, which wins the support of Gerindra, Golkar, PKB and PAN. “They will share power if one pair wins,” the source said.
Another topic discussed was efforts to weaken the coalition of political parties that support Anies. According to a source, PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar and party chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto have been instructed to meet with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). They pressured SBY to join the coalition of parties supporting Prabowo. Muhaimin served as a minister under the chairmanship of SBY.
Multiple sources familiar with Jokowi’s storyline have also revealed that Jokowi is trying to push and fully support Prabowo. They said that Jokowi was unhappy with Ganjar’s announcement as the PDI-P presidential candidate because the Central Java governor is seen as a party candidate instead of a candidate anointed by Jokowi. Therefore, Jokowi encouraged the emergence of other candidates who represent his choice. “Support will be directed to Prabowo,” he said.
Disclaimer
This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post to serve the latest comprehensive and reliable analysis on the political and business landscape of Indonesia. Access the latest edition of Southeast Backgrounder to read the articles listed below:
Policy
- The vice president picks a deciding factor in the 2024 presidential race
- Papua faces mounting tensions in rescue operation for New Zealand national
- Indonesia remains the target of an international terrorist group
Business and economy
- BSI to expand in the Middle East by attracting Emirati investors to the state-owned company
- Waskita Karya accused of corruption in the context of fictitious projects
- Cooking oil policy crash leaves Rs 344 billion subsidy bills unpaid
- Construction of a foundry boosts the realization of investments in the first quarter of 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/05/08/ganjars-nomination-sets-off-flurry-of-political-negotiations.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Analysis: Ganjars’ appointment triggers a wave of political negotiations – Universities
- I Got Goosebumps After Watching A Few Scenes From ‘Captain Miller’ – Young Actor – Up News Info
- FPI sees a tough road ahead in 2023
- Analytics Lead (Google/Adobe) | Careers | EMEA
- Nina Pykare 1932-2023 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Studies show the negative impact of social media on nutritional choices, habits of URI students.Richmond & Hopkinton
- China censors videos showing sadness and poverty. This is a Xi Jinping campaign | world news
- Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
- Colombian Nationals Spike U.S. Army Soldiers’ Drinks Before Scamming Them, FBI Says
- Road rage driver hits pedestrians at West Hollywood crosswalk
- Scorecard Pakistan vs New Zealand
- Behrend’s men’s athletics win seventh straight CSAC title