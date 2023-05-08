Scotland is absolutely vital to Labors 2024 election hopes

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer joins members and campaigners at the Labor Party’s National Telephone Bank in London, speaking to voters across England in the ballot operation. Voters will head to the polls across England on Thursday in the

IRONY is always present in politics. While Westminster’s political focus this week has been on the Council of England elections, the results underlined Scotland’s growing importance to the outcome of the 2024 General Election.

It was, of course, a bad night for the Tories, losing control of 48 councils and over 1,000 councillors, and a good night for Labor – now the largest local government party south of the border – the Liberal Democrats and Greens.

The Tory HQ’s version of Baldricks’ shrewd plan was to exaggerate the expected magnitude of Conservative council seat losses, so that when the number fell short of expectations, he could claim some kind of victory.

But the strategy backfired because losses were even over 1,000, meaning Labor could mock Tory strategists for overshooting their target.

What made Sir Keir Starmer so enthusiastic about the council’s results was the spread of Labour’s successes.

He took control of key areas needed to win the general election to secure victory, such as Dover, Plymouth and Swindon, and significantly made gains in the red-walled seats in the north of England and the Midlands. Indeed, some of the best performances of the comrades were in Brexit fortresses.

Once the picture of the Tory rout became clear, the Labor leader said confidently: Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labor majority at the next general election. »

His Shadow Cabinet colleague Peter Kyle insisted the results showed Labor would win outright, noting: All the extrapolations people make from local elections include a status quo in Scotland; we know the status quo in Scotland will not be the result of a general election.

Counting your chickens is never smart.

In May 2019, the Conservatives were beaten in England’s council elections, losing 1,330 councilors and control of 44 councils with a 34% turnout. Seven months later, in the general election, Boris Johnson led them to an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons with a 67% UK-wide turnout. Thus, extrapolation from one survey to another can be a risky exercise.

By the time Sir Keir thanked the party workers, his jubilant tone had died down. Never confuse trust with complacency.

He previously underlined how crucial Scotland will be to a Labor victory in the 2024 ballot. However, England council results suggest it will be more than that; this will be the key to securing Labor a majority in the House of Commons.

Quickly acknowledging the importance of numbers beyond the border, Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, said: It is increasingly clear that the SNP can maintain the balance of power after the next general election, placing Scotland in a privileged position to pull the strings of a minority. British government. He wishes.

Scottish Tories have already resurrected the ghost of past elections, accusing nationalists of hoping for a backroom deal with Labor to secure Indyref2.

But I suspect Project Fear won’t work this time. Following this week’s council results and previous by-election victories for the Lib Dems, Sir Keir is more likely to rely on their support in a minority government as they could well be re-elected as the third most big party, displacing the beleaguered SNP from that role.

Analyzing the local results, the BBC calculated a national vote share, giving Labor 35%, the Conservatives 26% and the Liberal Democrats 20%.

Although Labor says that nine-point lead would secure it a majority government, analysts believe that would not be the case as it needs a margin of more than 10% to achieve it.

And even. This week’s election did not include Scotland, Wales or London, which, had they done so, might well have pushed Labor into the lead in that double-digit territory. This explains Sir Keir’s joy.

The council results also make Rutherglen’s potential next by-election all the more interesting as a Scottish indicator of what might happen in 2024.

Attending to their bruises, some Tories claimed Labor and the Liberal Democrats did so well because many Tory supporters stayed home. There may be an element of truth in this and also in the way some people use local elections as a protest vote against the ruling party.

It seems clear to me that the Conservatives’ losses are not so much because voters used this week’s poll as a referendum on Rishi Sunak and his government, but rather as a judgment on the bad administrations of his two predecessors, Mr. Johnson and Liz Truss. .

Worryingly for the Prime Minister is that the Tory right does not believe him and has previously suggested Thursday’s calamity is squarely Mr Sunak’s and he should own it.

David Campbell Bannerman, the former Tory MEP, who wants Mr Johnson back to No 10, scored the robotic PM and a John Major 2.

Next week the conservative Johnsonite Democratic Organization will hold a conference in Bournemouth attended by the former Prime Minister’s main supporters, including former Cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel. Mr Johnson himself should not be there.

Although an attempt to oust Mr Sunak is unlikely, there will certainly be Johnsonite pressure to pursue a more right-wing agenda.

A cabinet minister told The Times: ‘Steady as it goes won’t cut it’. We don’t have a clear offer at the moment. People say their taxes are going up, their adult children are living at home with them, and waiting lists are getting longer. Rishi has to take risks, he has to step up a gear.

So, it seems that in the long race to the next election, the Prime Minister will be fighting on two fronts, which, as history shows, usually only ends in one direction: in defeat.

As the battle for Britain’s future increasingly focuses on political events in Scotland, it may be that the circumstances following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeons – which were so negative for the SNP – could not only help boost the number of Scottish Labor MPs but also ensure Sir Keir gets his desired majority in the House of Commons.

And in doing so, push back any prospect of Scottish independence even further. It would be ironic.