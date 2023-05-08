The united G7 is the best deterrent for China

GREECE, May 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) – At one point in Homers Odyssey, the hero must steer his ship between two dangers: Scylla, a multi-headed monster, and the whirlwind of Charybdis. The leaders of the wealthy Group of Seven nations meeting in Hiroshima this month may feel they are in a similar situation when it comes to China. They don’t want Beijing to invade Taiwan; but they also want to avoid war with the People’s Republic.

The best chance of navigating between these two evils is for the G7 to agree on a strong deterrence strategy. If the leaders speak with one voice, Xi Jinping may be reluctant to invade Taiwan. Otherwise, the Chinese president might think he can exploit their divisions, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin wrongly concluded that the West was too weak to stop him from taking over Ukraine.

The G7 summit is a good forum for the great rich democracies of the world to determine a grand strategy. It brings together the United States and its main allies in Europe and Asia, as well as guests such as Australia and South Korea.

EURASIA IS A CONTINENT

US allies in Asia need not be convinced of the merits of a tough stance. Some European leaders are more skeptical. French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned last month against dragging the European Union into a crisis over Taiwan with what he called “American pace and China’s overreaction,” should be the most persuasive.

The best argument is that since Xi declared boundless friendship with Putin just before the war in Ukraine, Europe and Asia have become a vast continent in geostrategic terms.

If China annexed Taiwan by force, other Asian countries like Japan and South Korea would feel threatened. The People’s Republic could become the hegemony of the regions. Europe would then find it more difficult to trade with a part of the world which could represent half of global economic output by 2030, according to World Economics.

Moreover, the United States could react to a successful invasion of Taiwan either by retreating into isolationism or by shifting its focus from Ukraine to China. The People’s Republic could also embolden itself to arm Russia. It would be terrible for Europe.

ACCELERATE, ACCELERATE

If all G7 members can agree on the need for deterrence, then they must develop an effective strategy to achieve it. Two elements of such a plan are already emerging: countries must reduce their dependence on China and strengthen their defenses. They need to speed up both.

US officials, including the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently echoed the European call for a policy of de-risking vis-à-vis China as opposed to full economic decoupling.

In practice, this means continuing to trade with the People’s Republic while reducing reliance on China for key products such as batteries and rare-earth minerals. This would make it harder for China to ransom G7 countries if they came to Taiwan’s aid.

The United States also relies on its allies to prevent China from acquiring militarily useful technologies such as advanced semiconductors. To the extent that this prevents Beijing from bridging the military gap with the United States and its allies, it could also deter aggression. The G7 would be even more effective if it set up a secretariat to coordinate its actions in terms of export control, a bit like the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Control (CoCom) during the Cold War.

The G7 countries will also have to accelerate existing plans to strengthen their military power. This applies not only to the United States and its Asian allies, but also to European countries. Although the latter cannot do much to defend Taiwan directly, stronger European defenses will allow the United States to concentrate further east.

Not that the United States should turn its attention away from Europe again. After all, the best way to deter China is to help Ukraine fend off Russia.

EMERGENCY PLANS

The other element of a G7 deterrence strategy is contingency planning for what the allies would do if China invaded Taiwan.

One option would be to impose sweeping economic sanctions. But that may not be wise. The economic and financial costs of a rapid severance of ties with the People’s Republic would be appalling for the G7 countries – and for the rest of the world. For example, if the United States and its allies froze China $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves, as they did with Russia, Beijing could react by confiscating a roughly equivalent amount of national assets held by foreigners.

Of course, the G7 would have to retaliate if Beijing stopped supplying essential goods such as the active pharmaceutical ingredients needed to manufacture drugs. But China might have a greater capacity to bear the pain of full decoupling. It would therefore be easier to reach a consensus within the G7 if its strategy were not to unleash an all-out economic war in response to an invasion.

To win allies, US President Joe Biden will also have to make it clear that he sees war as a last resort. This would ideally involve reaching consensus on how the United States would respond to escalating tensions.

Take a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, an increasingly discussed scenario. Xi might think that would carry less risk of retaliation from the G7 than a full invasion, while forcing Taipei into submission.

Would the United States try to force its way through a blockade – potentially causing all-out war? Or could he and his allies deliver supplies to Taiwan instead, as the US and UK airlifted aid to Berlin after Soviet Union leader Josef Stalin blocked the city in 1948? Xi would then be faced with the delicate decision of being the first to fire.

Leading a journey between the Scylla of a Chinese takeover of Taiwan and the Charbydis of conflict will not be free. G7 countries will, at a minimum, need to invest large sums of money in defending and securing supply chains. Ulysses has lost a few men. But at least his ship and most of his crew survived.

