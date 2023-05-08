Indonesian Jokowi calls for dialogue on Myanmar crisis ahead of ASEAN summit





LABUAN BAJO – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged ASEAN leaders to resolve the conflict in Myanmar through dialogue, not sanctions, as his country prepares to host the ASEAN summit on Wednesday. As the rotating chairman of Asean in 2023, Indonesia has sought to uphold the principle of collaboration and cooperation with anyone and to ensure that the regional bloc does not become a proxy for anyone or countries, he said. underline. As we want ASEAN to be open, to cooperate with anyone and any country, the resolution of problems within ASEAN must go through the principle of dialogue. This is very important, especially in the case of Myanmar, Widodo told reporters on Sunday after arriving in Labuan Bajo, the fishing town on Flores Island in eastern Indonesia, which hosts the two-day conference. Several countries, including the United States and Britain, have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s junta following its military coup on February 1, 2021. Civil unrest following the coup has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. As one of the most critical juntas in Asean, Indonesia faces growing pressure from rights groups to take tougher action to deal with the atrocities of military rule. (The issue of Myanmar) will be discussed specifically but it needs to be resolved through dialogue. Sanctions, in my view, are not a solution, said Mr. Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known. The president reiterated that the five-point consensus issued in April 2021 by nine Asean leaders and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will remain a valid benchmark. The agreement provided for dialogue between all parties, an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to facilitate mediation, for ASEAN to provide humanitarian aid and for a delegation of ASEAN travels to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned. evenings. Widodos’ statement came after Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said last Friday that Indonesia had undertaken megaphone-free diplomacy to build trust and resolve the crisis through more than 60 engagements involving the Indonesian government. Ousted National Unity of Myanmar (NUG), its military regime and the United Nations. . The president also urged Myanmar to play an active role in ASEAN-initiated dialogues. ASEAN has banned Myanmar’s ruling junta from key meetings since 2022 over its failure to implement the peace plan, including starting talks with opponents and ending violence in the country. Myanmar. An apolitical representative from military-ruled Myanmar was invited to attend the summit. Eight leaders, as well as the general secretary of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn, are expected. Mr. Taur Matan Ruak, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, will also attend the meeting for the first time as an observer as his country seeks to join the grouping, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry. Labuan Bajo, the main gateway to Komodo National Park, has become a hive of activity ahead of the 42nd ASEAN summit, the first of two summits, the last to be held in Jakarta in September. Banners bearing the ASEAN summit logo hang from lampposts, restaurants are full and hotel rooms are filled with delegates and journalists.

