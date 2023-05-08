Bookmakers move Penny Mordaunt to second favorite to replace Rishi Sunak

After a performance by Coronation that stole the show, Penny Mordaunt was yesterday boosted to second seed to succeed Rishi Sunak.

Bookmakers have slashed the odds of her becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party after her role as a swordsman boosted her profile.

Ladbrokes put the Commons leader and Lord President of the Privy Council 13/2 second favorite behind Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch at 7/2 but well ahead of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 7/1.

Ms Mordaunt, 50, received applause from across the political spectrum after holding aloft the 4ft Great Sword of State for much of Saturday’s two-hour service. She carried the 17th century weapon into Westminster Abbey the first time a woman played the role.

She then received the Jeweled Offering Sword, a smaller item decorated with silver, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. The sword was blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury before Mrs. Mordaunt presented it to the King, who tied it to his belt.

Penny Mordaunt carries the 17th Century Sword of State in Westminster Abbey The Coronation of King Charles III

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, presents the Sword of State, to King Charles III, during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023

It was eventually returned to Mrs. Mordaunt who in 2014 appeared on the diving show Splash! and was named ‘Britain’s sexiest MP’ in a poll and she wore it again as she walked past the King after his coronation.

Ms Mordaunt narrowly failed to make the final run-off ballot in last summer’s Conservative leadership race following a backlash over her ‘woke’ views.

Liz Truss then installed her in the relatively lowly post of House of Commons Leader’s Cabinet in a bid to keep her out of the spotlight.

But the plan backfired after the Queen’s death in September, when her secondary role in the Privy Council came to the fore.

She played a pivotal role in the accession council when Charles was officially acclaimed as king. And she performed again on Saturday, when she dazzled in a bespoke teal dress adorned with the Privy Council’s golden fern motif.

Miss Mordaunt revealed she followed a training regimen involving push-ups, as well as practice with a weighted replica of the 7lb 5oz sword originally made for Charles II.

She pushed for promotion to foreign secretary when Mr Sunak became prime minister in October, but asked to stay on as head of the House of Commons when the decision was turned down.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking past King Charles III during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London