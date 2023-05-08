Politics
Meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers looms ahead of elections
Turkey’s foreign minister will meet his Syrian counterpart this week in a continued effort to unfreeze relations as Ankara seeks to send refugees back to Syria and continue its fight against Kurdish fighters near the Turkish-Syrian border.
Discontent in Turkey over the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees has been a source of domestic pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, as well as a recurring issue in campaigns for the hotly contested presidential and legislative elections on May 14.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu said last Wednesday that he would meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts on May 10 in Moscow. He added that they could discuss a possible leaders’ summit, raising the possibility of Erdoan meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Ömer Özkizilcik, an Ankara-based foreign and security policy analyst, believes such a meeting is unlikely before Turkey’s fast-approaching elections.
“According to the polls, an Erdoan-Assad summit will become even less likely as Erdoan would have won the election and lack the domestic political motivation to meet Assad,” he wrote in a message to The Media Line.
Disagree on Syrian policy
While Erdoan has deepened his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin for years, the two men are at odds over policy in Syria, where they have backed opposing forces. Erdoan has backed Syrian rebels fighting Assad, while Putin is the Syrian president’s main backer and has stood in the way of Erdoan’s ambitions in Syria.
Last year, Erdoan repeatedly said that Turkey would launch another offensive in Syria against Kurdish fighters threatening Turkey across the Syrian border. According to a Reuters report, an unnamed senior Turkish official said Turkey would focus on targets in Syria after completing a military operation against Kurdish forces in Iraq. However, after the Kremlin expressed its opposition to such an offensive, Turkey never carried it out.
At the end of April, the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of the four countries – Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey – met in Moscow.
“Through our efforts, we are providing as positive and stable an environment as possible in Syria. By improving conditions there, we will ensure that the Syrian brothers and sisters we welcome to our country can voluntarily return to their homeland in a safe and respectful way,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at the summit. .
Capitalize on tensions within the Turkish population
Turkish opposition parties have tried to capitalize politically on the tensions between the refugees and the Turkish population, arguing that the Syrians threaten the Turkish way of life. The presidential candidate from the main opposition alliance has stressed that one of his main goals would be to bring the Syrians home and has supported talks with Assad to that end for many years.
However, Özkizilcik argued that while the refugee issue is still present in politics, it has lost its importance.
“We can say that the ruling party succeeded in removing the refugee card from the opposition by engaging with the Assad regime,” he wrote.
Foreign Minister Çavuolu said the aim of next week’s meeting would be to enhance stability and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity. The Turkish government has said it wants to create a “safe zone” in northern Syria where it believes refugees can return safely.
Syria said it could only restore relations with Turkey if it withdrew its troops from Syria. Ankara has troops stationed in northern Syria and has launched several offensives in the country to fight US-backed Kurdish fighters it says are linked to a Kurdish militia in Turkey.
However, the withdrawal of Turkish soldiers from the northern region of Idlib would increase the likelihood of an advance by Assad forces into this opposition-held area, causing civilians to flee to Turkey and creating a major refugee crisis. at the Turkish border.
Former Turkish diplomat Imdat Oner told The Media Line that Erdoan’s government wants to reach an agreement with other countries on how to eliminate the presence of Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, as well as find a means of facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.
“That’s why now the Turkish government wants to use this before the elections,” Oner said. “However, the Assad regime knows it will help Erdoan before the election, so they don’t want to give this opportunity that Erdoan could use in domestic politics.”
