Donald Trump misses the deadline to testify at the trial of E. John Carroll





Who would have guessed that Donald J. Trump was not a man of his word?

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would give the former president until 5 p.m. Sunday to decide whether to testify in his own defense after writer E. Jean Carroll told him. accused of raping her in the mid-1990s. But if Trump misses that deadline, Kaplan warned, that ship will be irrevocably set sail.

5 p.m. Sunday went back and forth without Trump’s lawyers filing a motion to tell the court about any change in plans, confirming that the entire Carrolls civil case would go ahead without the defendant once showing his face in the Manhattan courtroom.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina declined to comment on the case to The Associated Press after the deadline expired.

Judge Kaplans’ extension on Thursday came after Trump braved a golf club to reporters in Ireland that he would likely cut short his trip to return to New York and attend the trial.

I’m going to go back and I’m going to face this woman. This woman is a disgrace and it should not be allowed in our country, he said. He repeatedly attacked Carroll as fake and Kaplan as extremely hostile.

When asked shortly after by the New York Daily News whether Trump would appear in person, Tacopina said no.

Lawyers for Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a dressing room at New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store just under 30 years ago, presented 11 witnesses over two weeks. They rested their case on Thursday evening; almost immediately after, Tacopina rested his.

Kaplan, referring to Trump’s remarks in Ireland, expressed concern that the jury needed to hear directly from Trump. In the interests of justice, he said, he would be willing to reopen the case briefly to allow the former president to testify.

If he has any doubts, I will at least think about it, Kaplan said, setting the deadline.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, saying at various times that Carroll was not [his] guy and he doesn’t know who she is. In an October deposition, parts of which were played by Carroll’s lawyers in court, he insisted she was a lunatic who made up the rape complaint to sell her book.

Lawyers for both sides are expected to present their closing arguments on Monday, and the jury is expected to receive the case for deliberation on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-blows-final-deadline-to-testify-at-e-jean-carroll-trial

