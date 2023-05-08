Congress called veteran Karnataka leader because he’s scared: PM Modi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday Congress was scared and had called in its veteran leader (Sonia Gandhi) to campaign in Karnataka after his lies failed to work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka (Twitter/ANI)

Ending his election campaign with a rally in Shivamogga, the Prime Minister without naming Gandhi, criticized the Congress leader for addressing a Saturday rally in Huballi-Dharward, hence the former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ), Jagadish Shettar, is the Congress. candidate.

Gandhi addressed a rally in North Karnatakas Huballi where she accused Prime Minister Modi and the BJP of spreading lies and dividing the country.

Sonia Gandhi, 76, had not attended a campaign rally since Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Now Congress is so scared and scared that when their lies haven’t worked, those who aren’t on the campaign trail are brought here. Congress has started offloading blame for the defeat on each other, Modi said.

At the rally, Modi, who was presented with a Hanuman idol and a saffron-colored Shivaji turban, said the Congress balloon of lies was no longer effective because the people had burst it.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response he received during his roadshow to Bengaluru earlier today which was cut short due to the NEET exam.

PM Modi embarked on an 8 kilometer tour of Bangalore on Sunday, covering the eastern part of the city. The two-day mega roadshow ended at Trinity Circle.

The Prime Minister started his rally with the Bajrang Bali ki jai. I received so much love from the people of Karnataka that language will not be a barrier between us, Modi said.

Slamming Congress further, Modi said: “The policy and development work of Congress is only on paper. They will never be able to develop Karnataka. They just peddle lies. The women of Karnataka have been completely neglected by the Congress government in the past. BJP worked for farmers in the state. Now all lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form a full majority government (in Karnataka), Modi said.

Sunday’s affair was shorter than the prime minister’s three-hour tour of Bangalore on a different route on Saturday. This marked the end of campaigning in Bengaluru for the Saffron Party ahead of Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

Thousands of supporters lined both sides of the road, showering flowers on the prime minister and chanting slogans such as Modi, Modi and Bharat Mata ki Jai to the sound of drumbeats.

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the specially designed vehicle by Union Minister of State and Rajya Sabha member of Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.

The roadshow, which was previously scheduled to run for eight hours on Saturday alone, has been split into two parts to avoid inconvenience to the public. On Saturday, Modi organized a 26km tour of the state capital, traversing parts of southern and central Bengaluru, touching around a dozen assembly segments.

According to MP for South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, around one million people showed up for the PM Modis mega road show.

Slamming Modi for causing public inconvenience with his roadshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress took to Twitter and said: If you look at the blocked roads and people locked inside, it is doubtful that the India truly achieved independence. A woman with a young child had to fight with the police because she couldn’t drive. The Kannadigas got no benefit from Modi, and now there is no peace either. Is this democracy?

Attacking Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said only his jacket was famous and he changed it four times a day.

Modi keeps saying what Congress has been doing for the past 70 years. Arre Bhai, if we hadn’t done anything in 70 years, you wouldn’t have been prime minister of this country. We brought independence, Kharge said at a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah organized a massive tour of Belagavi South constituency where he was seen with Belagavi South BJP candidate Abhay Patil and urged the people of Belagavi to vote for the BJP.

Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 13.