Donald Trump rejects last chance to testify in rape and defamation trial





By India Today World Desk: Former US President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify in a civil lawsuit, initiated after a rape accusation by writer E Jean Carroll. In her lawsuit, Carroll said Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York in the spring of 1996 and then defamed her on social media, calling her allegations a “hoax and a lie.”

Trump was given a 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday to file his request to testify in the New York civil trial, but nothing was filed. While Carroll has been testifying for several days reiterating her claims she first made public via her memoir in 2019, Trump did not appear once during the two-week trial in a Manhattan court.

Additionally, the judges watched a lengthy video deposition by Donald Trump in which the 76-year-old vehemently denied the rape allegations. He even said that he “never really knew her”. In his video deposition, the former president also said Carroll was “not his type.”

“She’s not my type and that’s 100% true,” Trump said.

WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR

On Thursday, Carroll, who is on the plaintiff’s side, closed his case and Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, also immediately closed the defense case. No witnesses were called and no additional time to deliberately testify was requested by Trump.

Carroll, 79, on the witness stand said Trump raped her in the spring of 1996 after they met at the entrance to a Manhattan department store, Bergdorf Goodman. She alleged that after a brief encounter and first outing, Trump influenced her to help buy another woman and they ended up in the lingerie section of the store.

She further recalled that Trump even accompanied her to a dressing room where he got violent and even pinned her against a wall. She said in court that she fled the store after he kneeled Trump for raping her.

Carroll’s friend and author Lisa Birnbach also took the witness stand, testifying that she received a phone call about the alleged assault minutes after it happened.

In his earlier deposition, Trump dismissed Carroll’s version of the story as nothing more than a “disgusting lie” and that she had been trying to boost sales of her memoir.

