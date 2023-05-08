Government Official – The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Canada will bear fruit sooner than the one with the UK, a senior government official has told TNIE. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Canada on Sunday to sign an interim agreement. "Very frequent negotiations are taking place with Canada on trade agreements. Trade Minister Goyal has arrived in Canada and he will likely sign an interim agreement or an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) which could bring quick trade gains to both country," the official said. The interim agreement will include high-level commitments on goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade and dispute settlement, and could also cover any other mutually agreed areas, the manager said. Additionally, trade talks with the UK, which were launched last year in July, have slowed after the arrival of the new government there. "Under Boris Johnson, trade negotiations were in full swing. But after the Diwali deadline could not be met, things seem to have slowed down. However, negotiations will gain momentum in the future ", added the manager. He further said that the next round of meetings between India and UK for the trade deal will take place in late May or early June. "There are some delicate issues to be ironed out for the conclusion of the UK-India FTA. The UK is demanding tariff concessions on Scotch whisky, electronics and automobiles. Meanwhile, the business sector wants progress on visa and mobility issues," the official added. Over the past two years, India has signed FTAs ​​with Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates and an interim pact with Australia. Apart from Canada and the UK, India is also in talks with the European Union and Israel for the trade deal. Total merchandise trade with Canada in FY23 was around $8 billion, representing a meager 0.65% of India's total trade in the year. India's main exports to Canada are pharmaceuticals, textiles, metals and steel. India largely imports petroleum products from Canada.

