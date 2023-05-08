Kissinger predicts China’s involvement will lead to peace talks with Ukraine

Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state and national security adviser, said he believes the Russian-Ukrainian war is coming to a turning point and expects negotiations by the end of the year thanks to China’s recent efforts.

After several rounds of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the early months of the conflict launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022, neither side seemed willing to return to the negotiating table.

Beijing has apparently tried to revive talks between Kyiv and Moscow with a 12-point position paper released on the first anniversary of the invasion. In addition to calling for a ceasefire, the Chinese plan would leave Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine and end any sanctions not approved by the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a member with a right of veto.

In an interview with CBS News’ Ted Koppel that aired Sunday, Kissinger sounded confident that China would help turn the tide of the ongoing war.

“Now that China has entered the negotiation, it will come to a head, I think, by the end of the year,” he said. “We will talk about the negotiation process and even the negotiations themselves.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger attends the Henry A. Kissinger Award ceremony on January 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Kissinger said in a recent interview that he believes China will help the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images



Kissinger also told Koppel he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin would talk to him if he called them.

Asked by Koppel if he would meet Putin in Moscow if a president asked him to, the retired diplomat said: “I would be inclined to do so, yes. But I would be an adviser, not an active person.”

Newsweek contacted Kissinger representatives by e-mail.

Despite the release of the 12-point peace plan, Xi has been criticized by the international community for not talking more about Putin’s invasion. Throughout the war, he and other officials in Beijing have firmly maintained that China is neutral and only wants peace.

At the same time, however, Chinese and Russian officials have spoken publicly about the close ties between their countries, and Xi traveled to Moscow in March to visit Putin. Prior to Xi’s arrival, Putin wrote an article for Chinese People’s Daily in which he declared that relations between Russia and China were “without limits or taboos”.

“China is not interested in Ukraine winning the war and returning all its occupied territories. Ukraine’s victory would mean for China the victory of democracy and the defeat of its limitless strategic partner. China will do everything to prevent this from happening,” said Oleksandr Merezhko. , a member of the Ukrainian parliament, said Newsweek after Xi’s visit to Moscow.

However, Xi later engaged in an hour-long phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April.

“Amid the current surge of reasonable thought and voices from all sides, we must seize the opportunity to create favorable conditions for a political settlement of the crisis,” Xi told Zelensky, according to an official summary by China.

On Twitter, Zelensky said he and Xi “had a long and meaningful conversation.”

He added that “this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations”.

Although Putin and Kremlin officials have said they are open to discussing a deal with Ukraine, their terms for such talks suggest a ceasefire is far from happening. Similarly, Ukraine has indicated that it cannot negotiate with Putin due to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against its alleged deportation of Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted after the warrant was issued in March, Putin’s identification as “an obvious international criminal means directly that there will be no negotiations with the current Russian elite”.