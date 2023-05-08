Here is the profile of the ‘Dajjal’ road in Lampung that Jokowi passed





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir and Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan reviewed damage to several regional roads in the Lampung province, Friday (5/5/2023). One of the sections under consideration is the Simpang Korpri – Purwotani road or the Itera/Kotabaru access road with a total length of 14.5 km. Jokowi assured that the damaged regional road in Lampung would be repaired as soon as possible. Jokowi said road repairs that could not be repaired by the local government would be taken care of by the PUPR ministry. “As soon as possible, those that are damaged will be started, for which the province does not have the capacity. Then the districts that do not have the capacity will be taken care of by the Ministry of PUPR, especially those whose roads are badly damaged.” Jokowi said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the repair of regional roads is in line with the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 3 of 2023 on accelerating the increase in connectivity of regional roads. Photo: (Doc: Laily Ratchev Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

The first stretch of road considered by President Joko Widodo during a working visit to Lampung Province on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. WIB, is Jalan Terusan Ryacudu, South Lampung Regency. (Doc: Laily Ratchev Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: (Doc: Laily Ratchev Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)The first stretch of road considered by President Joko Widodo during a working visit to Lampung Province on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. WIB, is Jalan Terusan Ryacudu, South Lampung Regency. (Doc: Laily Ratchev Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat) “So later, through the presidential instruction on regional roads, the damaged regional roads will be repaired with the assistance of the center. The sections that will be managed by the state budget are determined according to the directives of the president Jokowi, especially the roads connecting production and industrial areas, with outlets and markets,” Basuki said. Sp. Korpri-Purwotani Road Section or Itera/Kotabaru Toll Access Road is one of 15 regional roads in Lampung that have been proposed to be managed through the Regional Roads Instruction during the financial year 2023. A total length of 14.5 km has been proposed to be managed by the state budget with an estimated cost of Rs 69.16 billion. Ali Mustofa, a resident of Bandar Lampung who works as a truck driver in a convenience store, praised the repair project of Sp. Korpri -Purwotani because the road has been damaged for years. “Because the road is damaged, the travel time is longer, there is also a risk that the axles of the car will often break. We hope that it will be repaired soon, so that it can run more smoothly, it there won’t be any more problems,” he said. Also present accompanying Minister Basuki, expert staff of Minister of Technology, Industry and Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Head of Lampung Road Implementation Center (BPJN) Susan Novelia and the head of Central Java BBPJN – DI Yogyakarta Rien Marlia. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The phenomenon of dams in IR opening in large numbers, what are the signs? (had been)



