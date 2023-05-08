Trump rejects last chance to testify in rape case





Donald Trump will officially not testify in his civil rape trial. The former president was given a deadline after telling reporters he would attend. Closing arguments in the case are set for Monday and the jury will begin deliberating on Tuesday. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump will officially not testify in his civil rape trial, brought by author and writer E. Jean Carroll, after lawyers failed to file a petition by Sunday’s 5 p.m. deadline. reported the Associated Press.

The former president, who is accused of raping Carroll and then defaming his character, did not attend the ongoing trial but told reporters on Thursday he would ‘confront’ Carroll over his charges .

“I will probably attend,” Trump said Thursday while playing golf at his resort in Doonbeg, Ireland. “And I think it’s a shame that this is happening, false accusations against a rich man, or in my case against a famous, rich, and politician.”

Trump’s comments prompted U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, to give Trump the deadline during a hearing on Thursday, Insider’s Laura Italiano reported.

Despite these statements, his lead attorney, Joe Tacopina, insisted during the hearing that Trump had waived his right to testify. Trump’s lawyers also failed to present a defense during the week-long trial after their only witness was unable to testify. The only time the president defended himself to jurors during the trial was when his 48-minute deposition tape was played in the courtroom.

Without Trump’s testimony, closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday, with jury deliberations following Tuesday.

Carroll, a former longtime Elle magazine columnist, claims that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the spring of 1996.

Attorneys for Carroll and Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

