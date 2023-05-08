Xi Jinping to host first China-Central Asia summit on May 18-19





President Xi Jinping to host the first China-Central Asia summit with leaders of 5 former Soviet republics in Central Asia on May 18-19 (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan), a region historically under Russian influence and under pressure after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing had already expressed its willingness to host the summit, but no dates yet. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that the participants, invited by China, are Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), Sadyr Japarov (Kyrgyzstan), Emomali Rahmon (Tajikistan), Serdar Berdimuhamedov (Turkmenistan) and Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan). . All but the Turkmen leaders will be engaged in a state visit to China from May 16-20, at Xi’s invitation, to signal to G7 leaders that the Dragon is not isolated.. Russia, which since the mid-19th century has viewed Central Asia as its own backyard, finds its role contested and traditional regional allies coveted by China, Turkey and Western countries for rich natural resources of gas and of petroleum. A trend that accelerated with Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. In April, while meeting his counterparts from the 5 “stans” in Xi’an, Foreign Minister Qin Gang issued reassuring messages and reiterated that Beijing “will continue to support safeguarding your sovereignty and territorial integrity”. , adhering to the policy of “good neighbor and friendship. All parties reaffirmed their firm support for each other on issues affecting fundamental interests, their firm opposition to external interference in internal affairs and their resolute rejection of the use of force, which creates chaos and turbulence in Asia. central.” Rail links between China and Europe crisscross the region and are vital for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the New Silk Road, Xi’s infrastructure plan. In 2022, Chinese exports to Central Asia soared 60% a year to $1.4 billion, according to data from China’s Commerce Ministry in March.. The growing influence of the Dragon in the region is not without suspicion, starting with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, also due to Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang against Uyghurs and Muslim minorities. In September 2022, confirming China’s growing interest in Central Asia, Xi made his first overseas trip to Kazakhstan after three years of anti-Covid lockdown. He The China-Central Asia Summit will be held in the northern city of Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. The initiative aims to consolidate Beijing’s influence in the region and will be held almost coinciding with the G7 Leaders’ Summit (May 19-21) in Hiroshima, Japan. This will be one of the two major diplomatic events to be held in China this year and already announced last March by Beijing (in addition to the third Belt and Road Fourm, dedicated to the Euro-Asian infrastructure development initiative launched by Xi himself in 2013, known as the New Silk Road, of which there is no date yet). “In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had fruitful talks on the island of Bali and reached an important consensus. However, since then, a series of actions and misleading statements by the United States interrupted the hard-won positive momentum in bilateral relations and relations between the countries cooled again,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting. meeting with US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns, stressing that stabilizing relations must be a top priority, reports China Central Television (CCTV).

