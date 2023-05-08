David Gauke: So what is your alternative to Sunak? Johnson, who can be expelled from Parliament? Or Truss, who destroyed the economy?

David Gauke is a former justice secretary and was an independent candidate in South West Hertfordshire in the 2019 general election.

For the Conservative Party, the results of Thursday’s local elections were poor. Very bad. When you try to anchor expectations with a worst-case loss estimate and then exceed it, things haven’t gone well.

The next test is how the party reacts. Considering he’s been more united and disciplined than he could have been in recent months, chances are he won’t panic.

But the recent calm rests on the presumption that Rishi Sunak could win a general election victory next year. A seasoned MP, and not a slavish loyalist, told me a few weeks ago that he thought there was a one in three chance of having a Conservative majority in the next election. This now seems very optimistic. If defeat seems inevitable, calls will grow to take risks, further differentiate themselves from Labor and provide the electorate with an attractive trade offer.

No head of steam has yet accumulated against the Prime Minister. The coronation moment helped, and most Tory MPs know he is more popular than the party and inherited a terrible situation from his predecessors. There is a minority of parliamentary arty, however, in denial about the events of 2022.

[Sunak] started the mayhem by stabbing the most successful Tory election winner in 50 years, a quoted Tory source said. The Sunaks claim that stability has been restored has been shattered. It is plausible to think that many party members, including many of the thousands of former city councillors, share this view.

In this context, we are beginning to hear calls for a change of course. This usually consists of a combination of calls for tax cuts and looking into the apparent realignment of politics and focusing on social conservatives voting for Brexit. Along with the political calls, we will certainly hear demands for constitutional changes from the Conservative Party to give more power to party members, largely drawn from the conservative Democratic Organization.

All of this would be precisely the wrong thing to do.

To understand the results of last week’s election, it is necessary to understand the damage caused by Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Johnson left office in disgrace because his colleagues did not believe him to be truthful – not the Labor Party or the BBC or the Civil Service or any other part of any supposed new Liberal elite but Tory MPs. Tory MPs who were prepared to stand under his leadership in general elections and, in many cases, to serve as ministers under his administration. And yet, even they concluded that he could not be trusted.

This continues to damage the Conservatives’ reputation for integrity, a factor that continues to hurt party electoral performance. Nor is it ancient history. The Privileges Committee is continuing its investigations and will likely find that Johnson misled Parliament. For what it’s worth, I guess Tory MPs will make sure it’s not suspended for ten days or more, but whatever conclusion is reached, it will remind the public of partygate.

After Johnson left, party members got their say and won Liz Truss and tax cuts. This led to a collapse in market confidence, higher interest rates and terrible damage to the reputation of conservative economics.

Sunak and Jeremy Hunt restored market confidence very quickly but, unsurprisingly, voters will blame the government for rising mortgage rates even though, at this stage, they reflect general economic conditions, not the impact of Trussonomics. But a political party will only get so much credit for being sensible when this was all very clearly a last resort. The damage done to the Conservatives’ reputation for economic competence by the fallout from the mini-budget is immense. This is not good publicity for a tax cut program or for empowering the grassroots.

A reminder of the fiscal reality is necessary. The fiscal rules currently in place are quite loose, simply requiring borrowing to be less than 3% of GDP in the fifth year of the scoreboard, while debt declines as a proportion of GDP.

In the March budget, these rules were met by a hair’s breadth and only because of a series of implausible fiscal and spending policy assumptions (increased fuel taxes, no – extension of the temporary depreciation regime, very strict control of expenditure after 2024) . Tax revenues could beat the March forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibilitys, but a substantial offer of retail tax cuts will blow public finances. The public will not forgive a second reckless tax bet.

The other electoral strategy is to double the red wall and attract working-class voters. Matt Goodwin has make this casecriticizing the government as failing to reduce immigration, refusing to take the necessary steps to stop illegal immigration, showing little interest in building a new social contract, and consistently refusing to tackle the awakened radical and progressive left.

Where to start? While the evidence of labor shortages is all around us, reducing immigration would be economically damaging, as well as public services. A new social contract sounds exciting but also costly. How will he be paid? Was it ever possible to retain all working-class Brexit voters as attention focused on cost-of-living issues?

In any event, the Brexit wars are more distant and Brexit itself is widely seen (even by Leavers) as a failure. And, as a political strategy, it would not be free. That would mean delisting dozens of constituencies from Home County to the Liberal Democrats. The proof of the local elections is not that voters are abandoning the conservatives to support reform or the Ukip, but the parties of the center and the left.

That the Conservative Party is in an electoral hole is beyond doubt. There is a good chance that he will be in the opposition after the next legislative elections. An optimistic view is that opposition polls tend to shrink in the last year of a legislature; the economy could well do better in 2024; one explanation for last week’s results is that Tory voters stayed home and will turn out in greater numbers next year; and work does not excite the country.

The reality is that any government in power after 13 years during a period of intense pressure on the cost of living would be in trouble, but things are much worse with the failures of the Johnson and Truss era. To listen to those who favor Johnson’s return or the economic policies of Truss or the cultural policies of Nigel Farage would be a very big mistake. The Conservatives’ situation is bad, but it could be made worse.