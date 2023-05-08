Former US President Donald Trump will not testify in New York rape and libel trial





Former United States President Donald Trump will not testify in a civil trial hosted by columnist E.Jean Carroll that he raped and then defamed her, after she let a Sunday May 7 deadline pass without asking in court to appear. Trump, 76, was given until 5 p.m. Sunday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to file a request for testimony. Nothing has been filed.

Earlier, Trump’s attorney Joseph Tacopina told the judge last Thursday that he waived his right to testify during the trial in Manhattan federal court and chose not to present a defense in the case. , betting that jurors would find Carroll failed to present a convincing case, Reuters news agency reported.

Speaking to Reuters, Tacopina said the former US president would not testify in the case. Also on Thursday, District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave Trump extra time to change his mind and asked to testify. However, Kaplan did not promise to grant such a request to reopen the defense case so that Trump could speak.

Trump, the Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, has criticized Kaplan, appointed by Bill Clinton, as an extremely hostile and brutal judge who doesn’t like me very much, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Jean Carroll, 79, filed a lawsuit last year against Trump, claiming he violated her dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996, then defamed her by denying it had happened . Carroll said the encounter started out as fun and flirtatious as Trump persuaded her to help him buy a present for another woman.

Carroll said they ended up in the stores’ desolate lingerie section, where they teased each other to try on a sheer bodysuit.

As she recalls, laughter accompanied them to a dressing room where Trump got violent, slamming her against a wall, pulling apart her pantyhose and raping her before she knelt him down and fled the store.

Trump, meanwhile, said in his deposition that the columnist made it up. Trump called it a disgusting false lie delivered by a psycho who was trying to boost sales of his book. The former president also repeated comments in his statement that she was not his type.

(With agency contributions)

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/ex-us-president-donald-trump-to-not-testify-in-new-york-rape-defamation-trial-590122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos