retribution for the rise and fall of Erdogan’s economy – EURACTIV.com

If the Turks oust President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in this month’s election, it will largely be because of an economic downturn that has seen their prosperity, equality and ability to meet basic needs begin to decline. collapse in the middle of his two-decade reign.

The May 14 vote, which falls in the centenary year of the Turkish Republic, is Erdoan’s biggest test yet. Some polls show him trailing an opposition candidate, Kemal Kldarolu, who would reverse his unorthodox and authoritarian economic policies.

Erdoan’s support has dwindled in recent years as a series of currency crashes and a deepening cost-of-living crisis have been prompted by his policy of cutting interest rates in the face of soaring l ‘inflation.

But by other measures of economic well-being, the decline began earlier, around 2013, marking a turnaround after a decade of strong growth and prosperity under Erdoan and his Islamic-rooted AK Party.

That year, unprecedented nationwide protests against his government sparked a lasting crackdown on civil liberties. At the same time, a global reversal in market liquidity has left Turkey and other emerging markets starved for funding.

From 2013, foreign investors began to abandon Turkish assets, eventually leaving the heavily state-run foreign exchange, credit and debt markets in the emerging market economy that was once a star among managers of Western funds.

“In the past, Erdoan could deliver for the fans. But the economic crisis has taken its toll. His supporters still love him, and even love him, but they are unhappy to have to pay the price,” said Seda Demiralp, chair of the department of international relations at Istanbul Isik University.

Erdoan retains strong support among conservatives and rural and labor nationalists. He and his ruling coalition could still win the presidential and parliamentary elections, according to the polls.

The government says its rate cuts have boosted exports and investment under a program that has encouraged lira holdings. It has doubled the minimum wage over the past 18 months and spent record levels on welfare, helping to keep the economy growing strong at more than 5% last year.

The stimulus has helped unemployment drop to 10% from nearly 14% over the past two years.

But by cutting the key rate to 8.5% from 19% since 2021, the authorities have pushed inflation to its highest level under Erdoan’s leadership, at more than 85% last year. The last time annual inflation hit the official 5% target was in 2011.

2011 was also the year in which inequality began to rise, according to a Gini index of income and wealth distribution. This trend accelerated in 2013, reversing the significant gains made in 2006-2010 during Erdoan’s first decade in charge.

The British think tank Legantum InstituteranksTurkey ranks 95th in the world in its prosperity index, down 23 places since 2011 due to declining governance and individual freedom.

Rise and fall

Erdoan’s emerging AKP (AKP) party took power in 2002 as the economy rebounded from its worst crisis since the 1970s, on a promise to break with the mismanagement and recessions that had long frustrated Turks.

He became prime minister just as austerity imposed under a 2001-2 International Monetary Fund program waned, and he capitalized on that rebound and a diplomatic pivot to West to bring a decade of prosperity.

Poverty and unemployment have plunged.

Inflation that was in triple digits a decade earlier has cooled, adding to the attractiveness of the Turkish lira. Western easy-money policies in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis sparked a rush for cheap foreign credit and fueled a Turkish construction boom.

Erdoan seemed untouchable.

But things started to change in 2013, when protests centered on Istanbul’s Gezi Park swept the country, prompting widespread clashes, arrests and jailings.

At the same time, Western easy money has dried up, triggering an exodus of funds from Turkey and dampening its boom in cheap credit.

The years 2012-2013 marked a turning point for GDP per capita, which measures prosperity in dollars, as well as for employment and other indicators of economic well-being.

It was the peak of foreign investment, according to official statistics on bond holdings and the Turkey Data Monitor. The value of the lira has since fallen – including by 80% against the dollar over the past five years – undermining the purchasing power of Turks.

Murat Ucer, an adviser to Global Source Partners and a lecturer at Istanbul Koc University, said the productivity gains seen in the early years of the AKP began to reverse after the global financial crisis. from 2008-2009, with credit becoming the main driver of growth instead.

This, combined with the real pound depreciation that set in later, is “a possible explanation for this turnaround in Turkey’s fortunes since 2013 – or why the average Turk started getting poorer in US dollars”, did he declare.

Repression and isolation

Erdoan shocked many when his government called off the 2013 protests in Gezi Park.

“The protests were both a response and a new impetus to the growing authoritarianism of the AKP government…and led Erdoan to wage all-out war against his opponents using the entire machinery of government,” he said. Ates Altinordu, assistant professor of sociology at Sabanci University.

The 2016 coup attempt by part of the military and blamed by Ankara on American cleric Fethullah Glen, who denies any involvement, then triggered a severe state of emergency which, Altinordu said, “formalized the Erdoan’s personalist regime supported by a group of obsequious advisors”. dubious references.

“The confluence of these factors has created the perfect political storm for economic failure,” he added.

Yet other key measures such as health care, infrastructure and market access remain strong after improving dramatically since Erdoan took office in 2003, helping his AKP win more a dozen subsequent elections.

Erdoan has a “base of adoring and loyal supporters (because) citizens have enjoyed a significantly better standard of living than…for most of the 20th century,” Soner Cagaptay wrote in his 2021 book, A sultan in autumn.

Before Erdoan came to power, Turkey’s infant mortality rate was comparable to that of pre-war Syria, and it is now similar to that of Spain, he wrote.

But over the past decade, political divisions have intensified across the country as Erdoan has turned to nationalist allies to secure parliamentary majorities. He then won a tight referendum on adopting the presidential system that concentrated power in his palace.

Some key economic leaders left the AKP in opposition to the takeover. Analysts say cracks then began to appear in its policies, including pressure on the central bank to cut rates even as the lira tipped into crisis in 2018 and late 2021.

“Everyone remembers the first Erdoan government when it was seen to create an inclusive economy. But in reality, it has left unprecedented parts of society entirely dependent on the government, and that is not sustainable,” said Bulent Gultekin, a former Turkish central bank governor who is an associate professor at the University of Warton.

“If Erdoan wins the elections and pursues his economic policy, it will completely collapse at some point. It’s a pretty bleak picture,” he said. “You can put things off for a while, but eventually you’ll have to foot the bill.”

