Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month





BEIJING (Reuters) – President Xi Jinping will hold a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian countries next week, Beijing announced on Monday (May 8), as China strives to increase its influence in the region. Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the China-Central Asia Summit from May 18 to 19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The summit in the city of Xi’an is the first of its kind, according to Chinese state media, and will focus on strengthening economic and diplomatic relations with Beijing. China, the world’s second largest energy consumer, has invested billions of dollars to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia. Rail links connecting China to Europe criss-cross the region and are key to the success of Xi’s trillion-dollar global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative. Beijing adheres to a “good neighbor and friendship” policy towards Central Asia, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with regional counterparts in northwest Xi’ year last month. “All parties reiterated…firm mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests, fierce opposition to outside interference in internal affairs, and resolute rejection of…force creating chaos and turbulence in Central Asia. “, according to a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. minutes of the meeting. The Central Asian republics were part of the Soviet Union and have been dominated by Moscow since the mid-19th century. But Russia’s influence has been increasingly challenged since its invasion of Ukraine, with Beijing courting Moscow’s traditional allies in the region. In 2022, China’s exports to Central Asia rose 60 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion, according to data released by China’s Ministry of Commerce last month. In September last year, Xi visited Kazakhstan on his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries including Kazakhstan, which border China’s northwest region of Xinjiang, have remained silent amid accusations of human rights abuses by Beijing targeting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-central-asia-xi-host-first-summit-3472056 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos