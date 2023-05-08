Prime Minister says Imran Khan tried to implicate him in UK money laundering case but got a clear cut





“Imran Khan will be held accountable for his lies,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said. The PTI leader added that the PTI leader had spent taxpayers’ money against him to defame Pakistan. The Prime Minister said his acquittal was also vindication by the Pakistani people.

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the former government of Prime Minister Imran Khans used the state apparatus to launch a money laundering case against him in the UK through the National Crime Agency (NCA), but gave it a free kick after investigating it for two years.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yosuaf who called him for an hour to discuss Pakistan-Scotland relations, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the NCA investigated him not only in the UK, but also in Dubai, Switzerland and other jurisdictions, but gave me a chit cleaning with the blessing of Allah.

The Prime Minister said: The NCA has proven me right. It is also a vindication of the Pakistani people. Imran Khan’s government spent money on this case and did everything against me, but failed. Imran Khan spared no effort and spent taxpayers money against me to defame Pakistan but ultimately failed. Thank goodness the respect of Pakistanis was not just saved but improved as I got a free kick in the deal.

Reprimanding the PTI Chairman, Prime Minister Shahbaz said he was an ungrateful creature who does not spare his benefactors for his ego and personal interests.

He added that Khan’s lies are exposed in front of the whole nation and his reality is now evident in front of everyone. He said that the head of the PTI will be held accountable for his lies.

He specified that his meeting with the Scottish Prime Minister had taken place in a cordial atmosphere. Hamza Yosuaf is a young talent full of energy and optimism. Pakistan has excellent relations with Britain and equally excellent relations with Scotland. There are over 80,000 Pakistanis in Scotland. We agreed to hold a joint investment conference on how to further grow and strengthen our relationship. At the investment conference, we will focus on education, trade, solar, energy and investment. Together we will work in these areas.

The prime minister is in the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles and will return to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Under the PTI government, Daily Mail made allegations of money laundering and corruption against Sharif and the NCA investigated Mr. Sharif for two years, but the Daily Mails case against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif received a blow tough when the British anti-corruption and anti-crime super organization gave Shahbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Shehbaz a free kick in late September 2021 in a high-profile investigation into money laundering and abuse of public office which could have ended Mr. Sharif’s political career.

Last year, Daily Mail apologized to Mr Sharif and removed the defamatory article.

It emerged after the end of the investigation that the British agency investigated Shahbaz Sharif, his son Suleman Shehbaz and their friend Zulfikar Ahmed in Britain, Switzerland, Italy, Saint Vincent, America and Dubai to verify whether Mr. Sharif and his family had direct or indirect damages. investments or hidden wealth in these jurisdictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/486081-imran-khan-is-a-liar-devious-from-head-to-toe-pm-shehbaz

