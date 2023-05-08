Modis’ endorsement of incendiary and fictional Kerala story highlights pressing need for opposition unity

Barely a year after the release of The Kashmir FilesPrime Minister Narendra Modi again uses another grossly incendiary film, Kerala history, wither hatred of Indian Muslims in order to consolidate the Hindu vote and stay in power next year.

The Kashmir Files was a grossly distorted and highly inflammatory portrayal of the planned murders of prominent Kashmir Pandits in the early months of 1990 which was designed to ethnically cleanse the valley of its Pandit community. THE History of Kerala accuses Muslim organizations in Kerala of providing 32,000 recruits to ISIS, the self-proclaimed Islamic State terror group that briefly established control of territory in Syria and Iraq. Many of them, he claims, were women recruited to serve as the wives of IS fighters.

The brazen disregard for truth displayed by both films reflects how the Bharatiya Janata Party, under Modi, has become a conduit for lies. For, a brief look at present-day Kashmir The files are not the screen version, but Union Home Department documents would reveal that the murder of selected Pandits in 1990 was planned and paid for, in arms and cash, by Inter Services Intelligence ( ISI) of the Pakistani army and executed by a handful of individuals. -style mujahideen recruited by her from among the thousands of young Kashmiris who had joined the rebellion against India after Gaukadal police fired on civilians in Srinagar in January 1990, killing between 24 and 55.

The opposition of the average Kashmiri Muslim to joining Pakistan, even after the ensuing 14 years of insurgency and draconian repression, was revealed by two international opinion polls conducted in 2004 and 2009. The first was conducted by MORI, the first European organization for sample surveys, and the second jointly by MORI and GALLUP. The 2004 poll showed that 61% of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh wanted to remain part of India and only 6% preferred Pakistan.

Similarly, the 2009 poll, initiated by Chatham House, Britain’s leading foreign policy think tank, and limited to the Kashmir Valley, showed that even in the valley’s four worst affected districts, only 2, 5-7.5% of respondents preferred Pakistan to India.

It was the strength of the bond between Kashmiri Muslims and secular India that Modi fatally weakened within weeks of coming to power by breaking off all talks with the Hurriyat Conference, sparking a reign of terror in the valley, undermining the 370 of the constitution, and making Jammu and Kashmir a union territory, thereby weakening Kashmiris within their own state. This is the link that The Kashmir Files further weakened by creating alienation not in Kashmir but in the Hindu population of the rest of India.

THE History of Kerala is meant to do the same with the 1200 year old bond between Hindus, Christians and Muslims in Kerala. It is a measure of Prime Minister Modis’ insecurity about his parties and his own future that he now openly endorses the farcical lie concocted by his devotees and his propaganda machine that there was an exodus of Muslims from Kerala to join Daesh, the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Here is what Modi said in a pre-election speech in Ballari, Karnataka on May 5:

In these changing times, the nature of terrorism also changes Bombs, guns and pistols (have been replaced by) a new type that undermines society from within, makes no noise. THE History of Kerala is a film based on such a conspiracy in Kerala.

What is the theme of The history of Kerala that Modi asks the people of Karnataka and the rest of India to treat as gospel? It is that Muslim organizations in Kerala provided 32,000 recruits to ISIS when it established its brief bloody control of territory around Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor and Mosul in Syria and Iraq. Many of them, he claims, were sent to serve as wives for IS fighters.

What is much more incendiarythe film depicts in detail how many of these were Hindu girls who had converted to Islam before being enticed to go.

Several reviewers, who didn’t bother to do the 30 minutes of internet research that went into writing this article, said it was a serious issue lost to a wrong direction and worse handwriting (India today). The organizerthe de facto spokesman of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, has describes the film as a dangerous truth told with a calculated balance sheet.

But the whole film is such an outright lie that to see the Prime Minister of India uttering his praise and endorsing its contents in a public speech puts the whole country to shame. Study after study, both in India and abroad, shows the near total absence of Indian Muslims from the ranks of IS. On December 20, 2017, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Modis Minister of State for Home Affairs during his first term as Prime Minister, reported to the Rajya Sabha that only 103 people who sympathized with the Islamic State had been arrested in 14 states by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to data available from the government. The Minister added: Very few people [from India] were noticed by central and state security agencies that (sic) joined ISIS.

India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh reported a meager 17 supporters, followed by Maharashtra (16) and Telangana (16). Kerala reported only 14 and Karnataka barely 8. Moreover, these were individuals accused of being sympathizers who had not left India to join Daesh in the desert.

Two years later, at the start of Modis’ second term in June 2019, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy stated in a written response to Lok Sabha that the NIA and state police forces had registered cases against ISIS operatives as sympathizers and had arrested 155 defendants across the country.

Three years later, in a detailed study published by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, Adil Rasheed reported that up to 2019, less than 100 migrants working in the Gulf would have been lured to IS as 155 were arrested in India for having links to ISIS.

The mystery behind the very few Indian names in the long list of foreign fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), he wrotehas puzzled strategic thinkers for some time now. This pleasant but inexplicable surprise finds historical precedent in the conspicuous absence of Indians among the legions of foreign mujahideen fighting the Soviet occupation in Afghanistan in the 1980s and among the Taliban and the Islamic emirate of Al-Qaeda in the 1990s..

The figure of 32,000 Indian recruits, and the assertion that a large number of them were women, is therefore absurd, especially since the estimates of the European Union and the Central Intelligence Agency in the United States have set the maximum strength of the IS at its peak at around 30,000.

Moreover, 5,000 of them had been recruited from Europe and most of the rest were from Arab countries devastated by civil war after the so-called Arab Spring. The largest number came from Libya, whose economy had been totally destroyed by the concerted Euro-American attack on it in 2011. The idea that 32,000 Indian Muslims had also joined ISIS, whether as fighters or sex slaves, is therefore ridiculous.

That Hindi-speaking Modi should have gone so far as to endorse such a dangerously incendiary film in Ballari, Karnataka in front of a large crowd with little to no language proficiency reveals that his target audience was not Kannadigas, but the much larger masses of unemployed and desperate young people in the Hindi-speaking belt. These are the young Indians whom he has so far failed to provide with jobs and a secure future, and who are now ready to attack Muslims in order to retain their support for the BJP in the 2024 general election. .

If there’s one lesson the opposition should learn from Modis endorsing a film he almost certainly hasn’t even seen the trailer for, it’s that he’ll stop at nothing to come back. in power in 2024 and that he is ready to plunge the country into communal violence, let alone war with a nuclear-armed neighbor, if that is what it takes. This is what transformed the role of the opposition in the next general election from that of winning the maximum number of seats to that of preventing India from disintegrating into a sea of ​​blood.

It is therefore imperative that they put aside their political rivalries with each other and unite to confront the threat to India’s very existence that the BJP under Modi and Shah now poses to the India’s very existence. Leaders of all major opposition parties, including Congress, are now fully aware of this. But, as shown by the merciless struggle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, and the relentless diatribes of AICC General Secretary and former Delhi Congress Party leader Ajay Makens against the Aam Admi party, this realization has not yet had any effect on the second echelon of congressional party leadership.

Resistance at this level is understandable, because it is the leaders who manage party cadres at the grassroots level, and ceding some seats to other parties inevitably leads to demoralization and defections of cadres in those constituencies. All opposition parties, and especially Congress, face this problem, but there is a solution.

It is for the opposition to agree to limit the formation of the coalition to the Lok Sabha elections and to continue to fight in the Vidhan Sabha elections. This would not have been possible earlier, when the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held more or less simultaneously as happened until the 1960s, but today presents no major problems.

By focusing entirely on domestic and international issues in his relentless campaign over the past nine years, Modi has enabled the opposition to do the same. If he can reach an agreement on this, his victory in 2024 will be assured.

Prem Shankar Jha is a seasoned journalist.