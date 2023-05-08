



Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify in the New York civil trial where he was accused of a historic rape of journalist E Jean Carroll.

Mr Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, was given until 5 p.m. Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan to file a request for testimony. Nothing has been filed.

It comes after lawyers for Mr Trump and E Jean Carroll closed their case in his civil rape trial on Thursday, following nearly two weeks of testimony alleging the former president raped the magazine columnist in the years 1990.

Afterwards, Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make the last-minute decision to testify, giving his defense team the 5 p.m. deadline to confirm whether the former president will appear or No.

Last Thursday, Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to confront Ms Carroll over the case.

HighlightsView latest update 1683528900Trump says Britons are greatly insulted by Joe Bidens’ no-show at coronation

Is that really too much to ask? asks the former president.

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 07:55

1683522600Trump twice confuses E Jean Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples

Footage from Donald Trump’s video deposition in the defamation and sexual assault trial of E Jean Carroll shows him twice mistaking his accuser for his ex-wife, Marla Maples.

The video was posted in response to a request for the recordings made by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Ms Carroll alleges that Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

The newly released documents include Ms Carrolls’ lawyer Roberta Kaplan confronting Mr Trump over his claim that she was not his type by denying his accusations, according to Law&Crime.

When confronted with the photo of Carroll and himself from a pre-rape party, Trump twice identified Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples, insisting it was Maples smiling at him in the photo, when in fact the woman he was pointing to was Carroll herself, she says, according to the documents.

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 06:10

1683516600Lara Trump denies rift between Trump kids

But Ivanka’s sister-in-law Lara claimed the development did not lead to a family split.

Mr Trump and his three eldest children Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric were all named in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed last fall by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit seeks to acquire reimbursement for funds from alleged fraudulent dealings of the Trump Organization. The lawsuit also seeks to have the four members of the Trump family removed from their positions at the company and barred from taking leadership roles in New York State.

Learn more:

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 04:30

1683511440Trump suggests stars have been sexually assaulting for a million years

Trump suggests stars have been sexually assaulting for a million years

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 03:04

1683508080Tucker Carlson plotting to host GOP debate despite being suppressed by Fox

Carlson parted ways with Fox News in late April and is not currently attached to any network or media company, but The Washington Post reported Thursday that he was considering hosting an independent primary debate and that he was in contact with former President Donald Trump who is currently voting. ahead of the rest of the GOP field on the idea.

A potential debate featuring Carlson and Mr. Trump would likely be seen as a serious challenge for Fox News, which has seen its prime-time ratings plummet since Carlson’s firing.

Fox News is set to host the first Republican primary debate in August, but Mr. Trump has threatened to skip that debate and the next due to personal frustrations with hosting and broadcasting entities and fears that the sharing a debate scene with his challengers can boost their profiles.

Learn more:

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 02:08

1683504300Trump is charged with rape in court. Does it matter in 2024?

E. Jean Carroll testified in sometimes startling detail about when she said Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president, allegations the Republican has repeatedly denied and vehemently.

Taking the witness stand in support of Carroll this week, two friends told jurors they spoke with the magazine’s former columnist shortly after the alleged 1996 attack and believed she was telling the truth . Other women testified to separate encounters; one said Trump grabbed and groped her while they were on a flight in the late 1970s, the other told jurors he forcibly kissed her at her Florida home in 2005.

The accounts, shared during the civil trial over Carroll’s battery and defamation allegations against Trump, mark the first time any of the many sexual misconduct allegations against the former president have been heard at trial. Given a chance to refute Carroll’s accusations on the witness stand, Trump declined to make an appearance, traveling overseas instead. He told reporters in Ireland he could still testify in person, although his lawyer said in court he would not and they would not call any other witnesses.

Learn more:

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 01:05

1683501000VIDEO: Donald Trump has until Sunday to decide whether to testify in rape trial

Donald Trump has until Sunday to decide whether to testify at rape trial

Graeme Massie8 May 2023 00:10

1683498840Trump defends Access Hollywood gang in shocking deposition video

The 2005 Access Hollywood video surfaced during the 2016 presidential election.

Graeme Massie7 May 2023 23:34

1683496921Trump rejects last chance to testify in New York civil trial

Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify in a civil trial where a longtime columnist accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in 1996.

Graeme Massie7 May 2023 23:02

1683493327Tucker Carlson prepares for war against Fox News in order to be released from his contract early

The former Fox host is banned from further media work while under contract with Fox.

Graeme Massie7 May 2023 22:02

