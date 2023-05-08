Voters have spoken and they aren’t falling for regular Sunaks sellout talk | Andrew Rawnsley

Rishi Sunak has marketed himself to other conservatives as some sort of corporate doctor with a stimulus package to save a horribly tarnished and hugely unpopular brand from political bankruptcy. Downing Street projected it to voters in the same way as a Mr Fix-It. It provided the Tories with a comforting story about their chances of winning the next general election. Whenever faced with disastrous opinion polls, they have replied that their prospects will improve as the Prime Minister draws a line under the torrid past and shows that he leads a stable government.

At a recent event hosted by Onward, a Tory think tank, the Tory leader asked for credit for pushing his party through what he called the boxed drama that preceded his arrival at Number 10. Much coarser phrases are available to describe the mad prime minister. of Liz Truss and the bad of Boris Johnson. He hoped to earn points for himself and soften disdain for his party by not being as reckless with the country’s finances as Ms Truss and not as degrading of public life as Mr Johnson. Many high-ranking conservatives echoed this regular Sunak narrative, if only for lack of another story to tell.

We now have evidence of real votes in real ballot boxes to tell us what the country is thinking. And the answer is that voters aren’t buying Mr. Sunaks’ sales pitch. They are not buying it in places with marginal seats which will be critical to the outcome of the next general election and they are even rejecting it in parts of England which have always been deep blue. The local elections were his first electoral test since moving to Downing Street six months ago and they confirm that a face change at Number 10 has not quelled the anger people feel towards the Tories. Activists of all parties report that the defining feature of these contests that most inflamed voters on suburban doorways, on city main streets and in country lanes was rage toward the Conservatives. It was blue murder there, because the Tories were defeated in all sorts of areas. Three-quarters of those who voted rejected the Conservatives. Losing over 1,000 of their advisors was worse than their worst-case scenario.

I have heard ministers respond to these results by saying that punches should only be expected when their party has been in power for 13 years, a surprising excuse to deploy when it is unlikely that it is to their benefit to remind people how long the Conservatives have been in power. The line from Mr Sunaks’ friends is that this election was inevitably terrible for the Tories because voters were bound to punish them for all the chaos unleashed on the country last year. This places the blame on Ms Truss and Mr Johnson, but in the process admits Mr Sunak has failed to separate himself from the havoc wrought by their schemes. Voters do not accept his attempt to present himself as detached from the deep damage his party has caused.

It’s not his only problem. He has yet to make any tangible progress on the five-point plan he produced at the start of the year. On the crisis of the health service, he is backtracking. NHS waiting lists are not shrinking; they are climb without remorse to ever higher records. The strongest influence on the public mood right now is double-digit inflation. This is inflicting the most severe crisis in living standards since records began in the 1950s, as most people’s incomes do not keep pace the skyrocketing cost of their expenses. No one was talking about the affluent society during these elections. What they were talking about was the effluent company. The pollution of our waterways has become a very important problem. Combined with all the other things not working as they should, the sewage scandal has added to the general feeling that the Tories have got Britain into, well, shit.

There is good news for the Prime Minister. He is not about to lose his job, as some people thought a few weeks ago. Any plot to eliminate him through the residual and ridiculous rump of the Johnsonites will go nowhere. Mr Johnson is an even more discredited figure now than he was when he was expelled from Number 10. Mr Sunak’s personal approval score is higher than his party ratings.

He will therefore be spared an expulsion notice for Conservative MPs. What he won’t be able to escape is a cacophony of feverish and conflicting advice from them about what he should do now. Go further to the right, shout the right-handers. Don’t be crazy, retort more moderate conservatives.

The root cause of all this turmoil is the Tories’ panic over the disintegration of the electoral coalition that brought them to power in Westminster in 2019.

A good performance by the Lib Dems doesn’t just cheer up Sir Ed Daveys’ party. It is also encouraging for work

The Tories won a near-overwhelming parliamentary majority in the last general election because they exploited frustration over the Brexit deadlock and fear of Jeremy Corbyn to weld two electoral blocs together. They retained their support in the Blue Wall, the traditionally conservative constituencies found mainly in the more affluent parts of southern England. To this they added the red wall seats they snatched from Labor in the Midlands and the North of England. These local elections suggest the Tories were let down by voters on both wings of the winning coalition in 2019. The Tories’ decline and Labor’s resurgence in Red Wall constituencies were exemplified by Labor’s victory in Stoke-on -Trent, a city emblematic of the Brexit vote which is currently sending three Tory MPs to Westminster. The work was also acclaimed with wins in places such as Blackpool, Erewash and Middlesbrough. This implies that it is fair for Labor to say it is winning back so-called hero voters, former Labor supporters who wanted Brexit and then backed the Tories in 2019. Gains like Dover, Gravesham, Medway and Swindon also provide Sir Keir Starmer with legitimate bragging rights that his party has advanced into places containing key target parliamentary seats.

The Lib Dems did well at locals last year in attracting moderate Tory voters who were rebuffed by Mr Johnson’s carnival of chaos and depravity. They have punched more holes in the blue wall this year and demonstrated that Sir Ed Daveys’ party can also eat away at Tory territory against Mr Sunak. The Lib Dems have made striking gains, including Surrey Heath, where Michael Gove is the MP; Stratford-on-Avon, which is represented in parliament by disgraced former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi; and Windsor and Maidenhead, Theresa May’s home territory.

This will send shivers down the spine of many Conservative MPs. They will be afraid to see the Lib Dems ravaging the Tories in what they used to regard as their heart. A strong performance by the Lib Dems does more than cheer for the Sir Eds party. It is also encouraging for Labour. The better the Liberal Democrats are at scalping Tory MPs in the next general election, the more likely Labor will be the biggest party in the Commons.

Sir Keir looked very triumphant about what he hails as fantastic results for Labour, but there is some debate as to whether those wins validate his claim that he is on course for number 10. Truth be told, and however you choose to interpret and extrapolate the numbers, no one can provide a cast iron prediction. Local elections are not a sure indicator of what will happen in general elections that could take place in 20 months. A lot can happen between now and the country choosing its next government. What we can say is that Labor and the Liberal Democrats have good reason to be encouraged by these results. Both sides will be imbued with a boost that will boost morale. We can also say that the Conservatives have many reasons to be afraid. It will give them fear undermining confidence that their leaders’ stimulus plan is not working. This will make it harder for the Prime Minister to maintain discipline, cohesion and loyalty in his party while making it more likely that the Conservatives will sink into a catastrophic loop of desperation, disunity and resentment.

Mr. Sunak and his friends had calculated that he could spur the country to give the Conservatives a fresh start. Think again. Voters are in no mood to forgive and forget the Conservative record. Rishi’s revival story did not survive contact with the electorate.