Imran Khan eyes potential trouble after man was lynched for blasphemy for equating Imran with the Prophet





The recent murder of a local Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated cleric, Maulana Nigar Alam, for his “inflammatory remarks” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan, has become controversial due to its possible consequences for the leader of the party, Imran Khan, who rarely attempted to pose as an equal not only to the Prophet but also to Allah.

Maulana Nigar Alam, 40, while addressing a rally led by PTI Mardan in Sawaldhir region to express solidarity with Imran Khan on May 6, said: “Imran Khan is a truthful person and I respect him as the Prophet”. The remarks, considered blasphemy, angered those gathered at the rally. They attacked Maulana Nigar. The police, however, arrived on the scene and locked him in a store.

Following this, talks were held with the clerics, but the people, mostly PTI activists, took the form of an enraged mob, broke the store’s shutter and forced Alam out. They started kicking and beating him mercilessly with sticks and finally lynched him to death.

Various sections of Pakistani Muslims wonder why Islamic radicals like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and others do not take notice of such a sacrilegious narrative developed by Imran Khan and his followers so far.

The damage to the PTI has been done and the lynching of Mardan is a serious warning. Imran Khan and his party have so far been ignored by Muslim fanatics in real terms and the Islamists seemed to spare him.

However, Pakistani intelligence agencies and sensible media as well as Imran Khan himself have strong apprehensions of an assassination attempt against him.

The PTI recently staged a drama in which a young boy equates Imran’s parents with the parents of the Prophet Muhammad. The possibility of an attempt on his life by hardline Islamists and other elements disguised as religion cannot be ruled out.

Pakistani journalist Talat Hussain called the incident a “bitter harvest of Fitna”, while Rifatullah Orakzai said he saw the video in which Maulana did not mention Imran Khan’s name.

