Prime Minister Modi’s Tukde-Tukde gang strikes at Karnataka Congress

The prime minister said the “disease” of the “tukde-tukde gang” had reached the highest level in Congress.

Nanjangud (Karnataka):

In a virulent attack on Congress at its final campaign rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating to ‘separate’ Karnataka from India .

He alleged that the “sickness” of the “tukde-tukde gang” had reached the highest levels of Congress.

“When it comes to working against the interests of India, the Congress ‘royal family’ will be at the forefront. I want to talk about a serious issue here, I want to say this because there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics of the country, encourage foreign forces to intervene,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Mysuru district, he accused Congress of secretly meeting with foreign diplomats who hate India and repeatedly engaging in activities that insult India’s sovereignty, and said they were not ashamed of it.

Stating that in this Karnataka election, the ‘shahi parivar’ of Congress had stepped forward, “breaking all limits and crushing the feelings of the country”, Prime Minister Modi said: “Not only Karnataka, I want to tell the whole country with great pain that in this election the “shahi parivar” of Congress came to Karnataka yesterday and said that he wants to protect the “sovereignty” of Karnataka.

“Sovereignty of Karnataka, you know what that means? They sat in Parliament for so many years, they took an oath on the Constitution of India, and they say this… When a country becomes independent, this country is called a sovereign. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India,” he claimed.

Asking people if they would approve of it or punish Congress for such a statement, the Prime Minister claimed that it meant that Congress was openly advocating to separate Karnataka from India.

“I never thought the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ disease would reach the highest level in Congress,” he said, accusing the party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for independence of India and to insult the patriotism of millions of kannadigas.

Noting that it was the land where ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Kuvempu had said Karnataka was an integral part of India, with lines in the state anthem “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate Jaya he Karnataka Maate”, Modi said said: “To every Kannadiga, Karnataka is a mother and she has been described as the daughter of ‘Bharat Ma’. I can feel the feelings of Kannadigas. To insult the feelings of Karnataka is to insult ‘the culture and pride’ of state, he added.

Further accusing the Congress of driving a wedge between the states and spreading “community fire”, the Prime Minister claimed that whenever the party does such things, the people of India unite to defeat it.

The Congress wanted “somehow to come to power in Karnataka” to get “political oxygen”, he said, adding that “the people here will never be able to forgive them for this sin. The Congress will get the answer to this on May 10 with full force.” He urged people to vote for the BJP to make Karnataka number one among the states.

After the gathering Prime Minister Modi said he was visiting the famous Srikanteshwara temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva and related to the mythological background of “Vishapaan” (Shiva drinking venom), Prime Minister Modi said: “The way Congress mistreated me in Karnataka and poured venom on me, Lord Srikanteshwara gave me strength to bear it.” Thanking people for the blessings and affection shown to him during the campaign in Karnataka, calling it his greatest asset, he said it was his last program in this election campaign and after that , he would leave for Delhi.

“I end my campaign here. Now you take over,” he said, as he urged people to vote on May 10 and exercise their right to vote.

PM Modi then visited the Srikanteshwara Temple.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)