Allegations against army: PTI hits back at PM Zardari for criticizing Imran Khan





PTI leaders are hitting back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Zardari for criticizing Imran Khan for his allegations against the Pakistani military.

Taking to Twitter, the top PTI leaders came to the defense of their chairman, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hitting back at their political opponents while saying Imran Khan had not attacked the whole of the institution but named individuals.

In addition, PTI leaders also recalled instances where PPP and PML-N leaders also accused senior military officials of allegedly being a threat to them, and questioned Prime Minister’s criticisms. Minister Shehbaz and Asif Zardari against Imran Khan for doing the same.

“The statements of Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are surprising, these two leaders standing on the crutch of the establishment do not realize what they are doing, every element of the rule of law has been buried in this country. The investigation of the named accused is fundamental, to deny it is to bury the law,” said PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.





“Did you say a single word when your brother and niece attacked the then army chief and DGI by name in jalsas and accused them of destroying Pakistan? Don’t try to hide behind the army to attack Imran Khan because you can’t compete with him politically,” PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted in response to Shehbaz Sharif.





Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari responded to Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari in separate tweets. She said Imran Khan never criticized anyone but only named individuals in his assassination attempts.









Meanwhile, former KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra wrote a lengthy tweet. He argued that Imran Khan was simply exercising his rights as a Pakistani citizen and referred to several incidents including the former prime minister’s failure to register an FIR of his own choosing and numerous fake FIRs filed against him. .

Taimur Khan Jhagra also stressed the importance of exposing wrongdoing by officers and protecting institutions. He hoped that Imran Khan’s words would be taken seriously in the interest of Pakistan.

We must have the right to ask questions. Imran Khan has never humiliated or threatened any agency. Imran Khan is simply exercising his rights as a citizen of Pakistan.





Government criticizes Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi have criticized Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s serious allegations against the military.

Reprimanding the PTI leader, the prime minister said Imran Niazi’s act of regularly slandering and threatening the Pakistani military and an intelligence agency for petty political gains is highly condemnable.

On the other hand, former President Asif Ali Zardari said that the head of the PTI has crossed all limits to defame the institutions, which will no longer be tolerated. Zardari said the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistani army were an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker CM has asserted that the caretaker government will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten the institutions and intelligence agencies in the province.

Imran Khan, while addressing a rally in Lahore, had alleged that a senior ISI officer who had tried to kill him twice was also involved in the brutal murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif.

