



The Tories lost 960 councilors across England in Thursday’s election in a result that came close to the parties’ most pessimistic forecasts. Rishi Sunak’s “major mistake” of abandoning housebuilding targets played a role in the Conservatives’ disastrous local election results, former leveling secretary Simon Clarke has said. The senior Tory MP argued on Monday that the Government’s attempts to ‘bow to the public’s worst instincts’ of nimbyism on homes were failing. The Prime Minister was under pressure after the Tories lost 960 advisers across England in Thursday’s election, a result approaching the party’s most pessimistic forecasts. Labor won 635 seats and took control of 22 councils, with the Liberal Democrats also performing well. Mr Clarke, who served in the chaotic and short-lived government of Liz Truss, blamed both last year’s uproar and current politics for the Conservatives’ election failures. But he urged his colleagues not to “rake the coals of what happened” under past administrations and instead focus on the present. Mr Clarke told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘In these results there is one theme that stands out above all others for me and that is that we cannot outplay the Liberal Democrats and the greens, so one aspect of policy that urgently needs to change and change is our housing policy. “So we can get back to building the homes that people need, advocating, morally, economically and politically, to build the homes that a growing population needs rather than, I’m afraid, trying to flatter the audience. instincts on this issue, which does not work. “I would say dropping those targets was a major mistake and I would like them restored.” He also said there was a need to give more resources to council planning departments, seek incentives for new infrastructure and take on the “trough” of Nimby’s position. Mr Sunak last year bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to make the target of building 300,000 homes a year in England advisory rather than mandatory and argued there was little support for “top-down goals”. Some argue that while housing construction may be needed to boost the chances of retaining northern voters won over by Boris Johnson, it will hurt the Tories’ chances in their more traditional southern heartland. But Mr Clarke said: ‘The fact is we’ve lost huge swaths of advisers in the south east while giving up targets and running away from that argument, so that’s not rewarding us in the south east, it hurts us.”

