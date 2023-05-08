Politics
PM Modi completes final campaign stop in Bangalore – The New Indian Express
Express press service
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended his two-day tour of Bengaluru on his final campaign stop for the May 10 elections in Karnataka.
Modi, who held a massive 26 kilometer roadshow covering 13 assembly constituencies on Saturday, held a 6.5 kilometer roadshow for about 90 minutes on Sunday, covering the assembly constituencies of KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar and Shanthi Nagar. While around 8 lakh people attended the roadshow on the first day, a few other people attended the roadshow on the second day.
While it was raining in the morning, it calmed down and later, when the roadshow started around 10:15 am, the rain completely stopped.
Starting the roadshow by paying homage to the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on New Thippasandra Road in East Bengaluru, Modi dressed in a white kurta walked through the city streets waving to people who had gathered to see him. Joining him in the open vehicle were Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Rajyasabha MP and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar. The roadshow traversed an 80ft road and the 12th junction of the main road at HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, CMH Road, Old Madras Road and Halasur before ending at Trinity Circle with great fanfare.
People welcomed Modi by brandishing slogans such as Modi Modi and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, “Jai Bajrang Bali Ki Jai”, etc. and also covered it with flower petals. Modi took the petals that had fallen on his vehicle and redistributed them several times on people. There was an atmosphere of jubilation along the way with folk artists performing and people participating with great enthusiasm. It was a common scene that people clicked selfies before Modi arrived and snapped his photos and videos as he reached. Unlike Saturday’s tour where citizens were involved in verbal fights at numerous locations with cops for blocking roads, there were virtually no such incidents on Sunday.
There was a massive assembly at the ending point, Trinity Circle, with thousands of people thronging the junction. As it was a public holiday, people came with their families on the tube and got off at Trinity tube station and were seen running towards the junction so as not to miss the chance to see the prime minister. There was a heavy deployment of security in and around the venues where the roadshow took place. The roadshow which was to end at 11:30 p.m., exceeded by 10 minutes.
