Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Europe this week





By Peter Catterall Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Europe this week, Beijing said on Monday, as China seeks to mediate in the Ukraine conflict. Qin Gang, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, addresses the 52nd ordinary session of the Human Rights Council, Geneva, February 28, 2023. Photo: Violaine Martin/UN. Qin will hold meetings with his counterparts from Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, without giving further details on his itinerary. "At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12," Wang said. The trip comes two weeks after China insisted on respecting the sovereignty of all former Soviet countries, following comments by its ambassador to France that sparked anger in Europe and called into question Beijing's efforts to to position itself as neutral in the war in Ukraine. Ambassador Lu Shaye said countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union "have no effective status under international law because there is no international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations. ". His comments to French TV channel LCI appeared to refer not just to Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022, but to all the former Soviet republics that emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Union. Soviet in 1991. Joseph Borrell. File photo: European Parliament via Flickr/CC2.0 EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Beijing's explanation had "duly clarified" the issue and that China was not questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states. Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky shortly after furor over Lu's comments, the first call between the two leaders since the Russian invasion. The nearly hour-long discussion, which reportedly included Xi advocating for peace talks, was met with Russian accusations that Ukraine was undermining efforts to end the fighting. A 12-point "position paper" released by China in February was seen by many Western governments as biased in favor of Russia, and a friendly visit by Xi to Moscow in March to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked many reviews. Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a visit to Rwanda in 2018. Photo: Paul Kagame. Beijing claims to be neutral in the Ukrainian conflict. Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion, but the Chinese leader has come under increased pressure from Western nations to intervene. Baerbock, during a visit to Beijing last month, urged China to ask "the Russian aggressor to stop the war" in Ukraine and said that "no other country has more influence on Russia". She also said she had expressed concerns about human rights issues and warned of the dangers of escalating tensions with Taiwan. His visit to the Chinese capital comes a week after that of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who also urged Beijing to play a bigger role in resolving the crisis in Ukraine. Colonna was part of a delegation accompanying Macron on the trip.

