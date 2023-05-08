Narendra Modi ends campaign for Karnataka Assembly polls with rallies and road show





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Bangalore on Sunday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off on his high-tension campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Sunday with a tour of Bengaluru and two public rallies at Aynur in Shivamogga and Nanjangud in Mysuru district. He also met 49 people from the Hakki Pikki tribe, originally from Sadashivapura, Shivamogga district, who were recently rescued from Sudan. With that, he has addressed a total of 18 public rallies and held three roadshows in the state since April 28, when he launched his campaign. Cheering crowds Mr Modi started his day with a 6.2 km tour from New Thippasandra to Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Despite the morning rain, thousands of people gathered on either side of the streets, some of them armed with umbrellas. As Bharatiya Janata Party workers on either side of his vehicle showered Mr Modi with flowers, he was seen throwing flowers at people who had gathered to greet him. Like Saturday, many BJP workers had come dressed as Lord Hanuman and a group of more than 200 priests chanted the Hanuman Chalisa, apparently in protest against Congress vowing to ban the Bajrang Dal if it came to power. Mr Modi, speaking at the rally in Shivamogga, alleged that Congress would hold back the growth of the state. Congress has secured 10 lakh jobs over the next five years. They promise to create 2 million jobs in the private sector per year. However, the BJP, which came to power only three and a half years ago, has created more than 13 million jobs. Therefore, I say to you that Congress will take state growth in the opposite direction, he asserted. Folk artists during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bangalore on Sunday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR Speaking at the latest rally in Nanjangud, he said that whenever Congress comes to power, terrorists and criminals grow bolder. Foreign investment for industrial and economic growth will only come to the state when law and order is good. Only the BJP government can guarantee a good law and order situation, he said. On the First Congressional Family He accused the Congress First Family of trying to separate Karnataka from the rest of India and that was an insult to Kannadiga patriotism. He said Congress promised on Saturday to protect Karnataka’s sovereignty and said that meant they did not believe Karnataka was not part of India.

