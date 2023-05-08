Local MP buys free tickets for Elton John from tobacco company





Tory MP Nigel Adams received free tickets from a tobacco company to watch Elton John at the O2 Arena last month. Latest updates from Parliament Register of Members’ Financial Interests also reveal that Mr Adams received payment for a five-day cricket trip to Corfu as well as free Grand National tickets in April Mr Adams Selby and Ainsty Constituency includes many villages in the Harrogate district, including Follifoot, Great Ouseburn, Sicklinghall, Spofforth, Tockwith and Weeton. The close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will step down as an MP at the next general election. He accepted two concert tickets, including hospitality, worth £500 at the O2 Arena in London on April 4 as part of Elton John’s farewell tour. They were paid by United Kingdom, which is part of the Tokyo-based Japan Tobacco Group. Its brands include Benson & Hedges and Silk Cut. The record shows that Mr Adams also received free tickets to watch the Grand National at Aintree from a healthcare diagnostic company Randox Healthwho is the main sponsor of the horse race. He also accepted contributions from the Birmingham cash and carry wholesaler Awan Marketing to a five-day trip to Corfu where Mr Adams was part of a Lords and Commons cricketing delegation to a tournament to commemorate the 200th anniversary of cricket in Greece. Awan Marketing’s flight and accommodation contributions were estimated at 735. The Jamaica Tourist Board paid £3,950 for a similar cricket trip by Mr Adams and a member of his family to the Caribbean in August last year. World Cup tickets This isn’t Mr. Adams’ first corporate gambling giveaway. JTI has already paid for Mr Adams, who employs his wife Claire as office manager, to attend the Chelsea Flower Show. He received a total of 6,038 tickets from three separate companies, including two other gaming companies, to attend two England games at Wembley during Euro 2020. Last year, Mr Adams accepted free tickets and hospitality worth $2,880 for the FIFA World Cup from the government of Qatar. Learn more: Payments to Andrew Jones and Julian Smith The register also reveals payments to two other local Tory MPs in April. Andrew Jones, who represents Harrogate and Knaresborough, recorded two donations of £5,000 in April from the Yorkshire Conservative Trust. The register says the trust, based in Burley in Wharfedale, awarded the monies to the Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Association. Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith received 727 from the Ulster Unionist Party. The payment was for flights between London and Belfast and one night’s hotel for a speaking engagement in early April. Mr Smith is a former Northern Ireland Secretary who frequently tweets about issues affecting Northern Ireland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thestrayferret.co.uk/local-mp-bags-free-elton-john-tickets-from-tobacco-firm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos