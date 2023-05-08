Politics
China’s anti-spy law update increases business risks
- Beijing recently passed sweeping updates to its anti-spy laws, which has foreign investors worried.
- The updated law does not clearly define what constitutes China’s national security or interests.
- The new law follows a recent series of sanctions, investigations and detentions against foreign companies in China.
Foreign companies in China have faced many challenges such as intellectual property protection and geopolitical tensions with the United States but now operating in the country could become trickier.
On April 26, Beijing adopted far-reaching updates to its anti-spy laws: it broadened the definition of espionage and prohibited any transfer of information related to national security, among other changes.
The expanded law comes into force on July 1.
The move worries foreign companies because it does not clearly define what constitutes China’s national security or interests, academics and analysts have said. DW And CNN in recent media reports.
Previously, the law focused on the mishandling of state secrets, which was already an “ambiguously defined term,” analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group wrote in an April 28 memo seen by Insider. .
Even now, the terms relating to national security and interest are still “not explicitly defined,” the Eurasia Group wrote.
“It was already very difficult. Now it’s going to get even more difficult,” Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy, told Insider. Wu attributes the expanded law to China’s one-man rule under President Xi Jinping, who tends to “go too far” in solving problems, as evidenced by China’s tough COVID-zero policy.
Even the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing is worried about the impact of the updated law.
“Additional scrutiny of companies providing essential business services significantly increases the uncertainties and risks of doing business in the People’s Republic,” the chamber said in a statement. Declaration of April 28. “This is a matter of serious concern for the investment community and probably also for their local business partners in China.”
The law also raises concerns about “bullying” tactics towards businesses, Nicholas Burns, US Ambassador to China, said at a May 2 event hosted by a Washington DC-based think tank.
“This is a law that could potentially make illegal in China the kind of mundane activities a company should do to do their due diligence before agreeing to a major investment deal, to gain access comprehensive to economic data to make rational economic decisions,” he added.
The updated law is also of particular concern given recent developments regarding foreign businesses in China.
China’s recent crackdown on foreign companies raises concerns
In April, Chinese police questioned of the American consulting firm Bain in Shanghai.
Beijing has also arrested an employee of Astellas Pharma, a Japanese drugmaker for “an espionage incident that affects China’s national security”, Wu Jianghao, Chinese ambassador to Japan, said. Nikkei reported on April 28. He is the 17th Japanese national to be arrested since 2014, when China passed its counterintelligence law, The Japan Times reported on March 28.
In March, Chinese authorities raided the Beijing office of Mintz Group, a New York-based due diligence firm, and detained five local employees for unknown reasons. China’s Cyberspace Administration has also launched an investigation in the major US chipmaker Micron for cybersecurity risks.
Last February, China sanctioned US private defense contractors and arms manufacturers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for supplying arms to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.
The developments come just as China has reopened its economy after three years of COVID-19 restrictions. But they seem to disagree with the country’s new prime minister, Li Qiang, who is urging foreign companies to “invest in China and put down roots in China”. State-owned CCTV reported in March.
“Foreign businessmen are very worried,” said Wu, an expert on China’s political economy. “After all, who knows who will be arrested next.”
Despite concerns, Wu said companies will weigh the benefits of earnings against these new risks.
“Companies that want to make money can implement a ‘Made in China for China’ strategy,” he said. “With the lure of high profits, businesses will always go to China even if it comes with risks.”
The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/china-business-risks-sanctions-detentions-us-tensions-espionage-law-2023-5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s anti-spy law update increases business risks
- Local MP buys free tickets for Elton John from tobacco company
- Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khans’ witty response to his son Aryan Khans’ high-priced clothing brand wins internet
- Alabama Football: Youth Reinforce the Trenches
- Aditya Birla Fashion to face challenges in TCNS Clothing turnaround, analysts say
- Apple and Google work together to stop unwanted AirTag tracking
- Imran Khan used all tactics against me but: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
- Turkish opposition denounces the fairness of the vote under Erdogan
- Jokowi asks ASN to use government credit cards, here’s the reason
- WhatsApp could disappear from UK over privacy concerns, minister says | whatsapp
- ‘Tom Jones’ Recap: Episode 2
- Cricket-encouraged New Zealand leaves Pakistan on a high