China’s anti-spy law update increases business risks

Beijing recently passed sweeping updates to its anti-spy laws, which has foreign investors worried.

The updated law does not clearly define what constitutes China’s national security or interests.

The new law follows a recent series of sanctions, investigations and detentions against foreign companies in China.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



Foreign companies in China have faced many challenges such as intellectual property protection and geopolitical tensions with the United States but now operating in the country could become trickier.

On April 26, Beijing adopted far-reaching updates to its anti-spy laws: it broadened the definition of espionage and prohibited any transfer of information related to national security, among other changes.

The expanded law comes into force on July 1.

The move worries foreign companies because it does not clearly define what constitutes China’s national security or interests, academics and analysts have said. DW And CNN in recent media reports.

Previously, the law focused on the mishandling of state secrets, which was already an “ambiguously defined term,” analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group wrote in an April 28 memo seen by Insider. .

Even now, the terms relating to national security and interest are still “not explicitly defined,” the Eurasia Group wrote.

“It was already very difficult. Now it’s going to get even more difficult,” Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy, told Insider. Wu attributes the expanded law to China’s one-man rule under President Xi Jinping, who tends to “go too far” in solving problems, as evidenced by China’s tough COVID-zero policy.

Even the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing is worried about the impact of the updated law.

“Additional scrutiny of companies providing essential business services significantly increases the uncertainties and risks of doing business in the People’s Republic,” the chamber said in a statement. Declaration of April 28. “This is a matter of serious concern for the investment community and probably also for their local business partners in China.”

The law also raises concerns about “bullying” tactics towards businesses, Nicholas Burns, US Ambassador to China, said at a May 2 event hosted by a Washington DC-based think tank.

“This is a law that could potentially make illegal in China the kind of mundane activities a company should do to do their due diligence before agreeing to a major investment deal, to gain access comprehensive to economic data to make rational economic decisions,” he added.

The updated law is also of particular concern given recent developments regarding foreign businesses in China.

China’s recent crackdown on foreign companies raises concerns

In April, Chinese police questioned of the American consulting firm Bain in Shanghai.

Beijing has also arrested an employee of Astellas Pharma, a Japanese drugmaker for “an espionage incident that affects China’s national security”, Wu Jianghao, Chinese ambassador to Japan, said. Nikkei reported on April 28. He is the 17th Japanese national to be arrested since 2014, when China passed its counterintelligence law, The Japan Times reported on March 28.

In March, Chinese authorities raided the Beijing office of Mintz Group, a New York-based due diligence firm, and detained five local employees for unknown reasons. China’s Cyberspace Administration has also launched an investigation in the major US chipmaker Micron for cybersecurity risks.

Last February, China sanctioned US private defense contractors and arms manufacturers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for supplying arms to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

The developments come just as China has reopened its economy after three years of COVID-19 restrictions. But they seem to disagree with the country’s new prime minister, Li Qiang, who is urging foreign companies to “invest in China and put down roots in China”. State-owned CCTV reported in March.

“Foreign businessmen are very worried,” said Wu, an expert on China’s political economy. “After all, who knows who will be arrested next.”

Despite concerns, Wu said companies will weigh the benefits of earnings against these new risks.

“Companies that want to make money can implement a ‘Made in China for China’ strategy,” he said. “With the lure of high profits, businesses will always go to China even if it comes with risks.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.